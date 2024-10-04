Falcons survive brutal start to season schedule on top, but it doesn't get any easier
The Atlanta Falcons entered Thursday Night Football at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with one goal in mind — to win.
Atlanta has been looking to silence doubters after entering the 2024 season with many question marks surrounding their roster and coaching staff. From a surprising draft pick to uncertainty at quarterback, the team faced skepticism from analysts and fans alike.
Through Week 5 of the NFL season, the Falcons find themselves sitting at 3-2, fresh off a dramatic overtime victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
But despite their winning record, the season hasn't been smooth sailing. Their road ahead looks challenging, and questions remain about how this team will fare as the season unfolds.
Falcons emerge from tough season start in first place, but challenges still loom
Under the leadership of newly appointed head coach Raheem Morris, the Falcons have been navigating a season filled with both hope and uncertainty. Much of that uncertainty stems from their bold decision to draft Michael Penix Jr. in the first round, despite committing to veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins with a four-year, $180 million contract. Cousins has had an up-and-down start to the season, including a lackluster performance against the Steelers, raising questions about the team's offensive consistency.
However, their performance against the Buccaneers in Week 5, shifted the narrative. A thrilling 36-30 overtime win on Thursday Night Football put the Falcons at the top of the NFC South standings with a 2-0 record in divisional games. Against the Bucs, Cousins ironically broke Matt Ryan’s single-game passing record after throwing for 509 yards on the night Ryan was inducted into the Falcons' ring of honor.
The Falcons have been more successful in the air, averaging 260.6 passing yards per game compared to their opponents' 187.4. Despite these strong passing numbers, Atlanta's rushing game has lagged, with just 96.8 yards per game versus their opponents' 148.4. This discrepancy highlights an ongoing issue — the Falcons are struggling to maintain balance on offense.
What’s next for Atlanta after their divisional success?
While the Falcons’ Week 5 win over the Buccaneers was crucial, it doesn’t get easier from here.
After a favorable divisional matchup next week against the Panthers, Atlanta faces a tougher stretch of games down the road.
The games against the Seahawks, Commanders, and Vikings are expected to be the biggest hurdles. Seattle, under new head coach Mike MacDonald, has been playing strong defense, while the undefeated Vikings, led by a resurgent Sam Darnold, look like one of the league’s top teams. Washington, meanwhile, has been an offensive powerhouse, with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels surprising many with his performance.
The remaining schedule poses major questions for Kirk Cousins and his offensive weapons, including running back Bijan Robinson, wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney, and tight end Kyle Pitts. Can Cousins continue to step up his game against tougher competition, or will Atlanta have to rethink their strategy?
On defense, the Falcons will rely heavily on stars like defensive end Grady Jarrett, cornerback A.J. Terrell, safety Jessie Bates III, and linebacker Matthew Judon to slow down some of the high-powered offenses they will face. So far, the defense has been solid but not spectacular, with 5 sacks, 23 tackles for loss, and 3 interceptions through five games. They’ll need more production to keep pace with their upcoming opponents.
While the Falcons are in a favorable spot atop the NFC South at the moment, the road ahead doesn’t look easy. Atlanta’s inconsistencies in both the run game and on defense could be exposed in the second half of the season. Ultimately, this next stretch of games will reveal whether the Falcons are truly contenders or just a team that benefitted from an easier early-season schedule.