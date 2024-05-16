Falcons take a vicious shot at Cowboys fans in schedule release video
By John Buhler
There is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason. For the first time in years, it really feels like this team could do something during the regular season. After 7-10 splitting throughout the entirety of the frustrating Arthur Smith era, Atlanta turned a new leaf over in Flowery Branch, one that has given us one of the best NFL schedule release videos of the offseason.
Atlanta took it to the streets with its spin on NFL Street, a popular video game series from the 2000s that had all the kids buzzing back in the day. With Falcons stars such as safety Jessie Bates III, running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts all having prominent roles in the two-and-a-half-minute video, no dig landed better than the one involving the Dallas Cowboys. Man, this one cut deep!
The part in question sees Robinson throw the ball to Pitts with a would-be tackler in a Dallas uniform. Not only is he wearing a No. 96 jersey, as in the last time the team did anything of significance in the playoffs, but he had the soundbite of the entire video after hitting pavement in his jean shorts. After Pitts stiff-armed him into the parking lot, we heard him say a loud audible whimper of "Go Lakers!"
Atlanta held nothing back in its schedule release, but this Cowboys clip had everyone in stitches.
Here is the entire schedule release video the Falcons put out to celebrate the momentous occasion.
Now that we have seen a shirtless Kirk Cousins sling it, how good can this team be with its schedule?
Atlanta Falcons put Cowboys/Lakers/Yankees fans in their rightful place
After going 7-10 for the third year in a row, Atlanta plays a third-place schedule. The Falcons play their three division rivals twice (home and home), the AFC West in its entirety, the NFC East in its entirety and draw the Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks to round out the competitive balance part of their schedule. Upon early inspection, this team could win double-digits.
Assuming they go something like 4-2 in division by splitting with New Orleans and Tampa Bay, as well as sweeping Carolina, are their six more wins to be had on this robust slate of games? The toughest road game is at Philadelphia and the toughest home game is vs. Kansas City. If those feel like losses, then I think there is a strong possibility Atlanta could go something like 6-3 in its nine other games.
All that would need to happen is for Atlanta to go 2-1 in its three other AFC West games (Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles), 2-1 in its three other NFC East games (Dallas, New York, Washington) and then 2-1 a third time in its competitive balance games. We are looking at a team with a fairly navigable that could win anywhere between seven and 12 games. There is a lot to like, but there is a ton of variance.
Overall, Falcons fans should be excited about the season ahead, as this team could be something.