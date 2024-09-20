Falcons vs. Chiefs: How Atlanta can take advantage of Kansas City's few weaknesses
By John Buhler
Heading into the biggest game of the Week 3 NFL slate, I caught up with Sterling Holmes of Sports Radio 810 WHB, The Arrowhead Addict Podcast and The Stacking The Box Podcast. Sterling covers the entire league, but is based out of Kansas City. The Missouri grad is very knowledgable of the entire league, and took the time to come on the latest episode of The Blogging Dirty Podcast with me.
In our discussion, it was obvious from the start there was a mutual respect for each other's teams. While he covers the NFL equivalent of my alma mater of the University of Georgia, I am seeing an ascending Atlanta Falcons striving to be on the uptick like his Missouri Tigers are. Of course, I have no choice by to respect the Kansas City Chiefs. They are the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.
What became clear to me throughout and after this conversation is that our teams playing in a pair of close games apiece has us both on the edge, but certainly excited about the game. We both envision a close game, as the point spread indicates Kansas City should win by a field goal in Atlanta's place. For the sake of it being Sunday Night Football and all, we can only hope this is ultimately the case.
Let's unpack the one thing to do and not do on offense and defense for the Falcons to get the victory.
How Atlanta Falcons can exploit Kansas City Chiefs while on offense
Atlanta will need to stick to its bread and butter by using the run to open up the pass. Ball control will be paramount for the Falcons, in order to keep the ball out of Patrick Mahomes' hands for as little as possible. Kansas City may have a stout defense under defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, but Sterling did reveal to me one area of weakness, or a major area in flux, with this Kansas City defense.
He said that linebacker play has been suspect at times. While Nick Bolton has gotten the bulk of the flack from Chiefs Kingdom, the player Sterling said needed to play better was Drue Tranquill. He is the player the Chiefs let Willie Gay Jr. walk to the New Olreans Saints for. Tranquill may grow into his elevated role, but the Falcons may be catching the Chiefs at the right time before the issue is fixed.
While the loss of L'Jarius Sneed in the secondary may be felt over time, Kansas City seems to be doing just fine along the defensive line and in the defensive backfield. To me, Atlanta needs to win with the run, particularly out on the edge, as well in the second level. This will help free up easier passing lanes for Kirk Cousins to exploit out of play-action, as well as on obvious passing situations.
The middle of the defense is where the Chiefs feel vulnerable, but it will be up to Atlanta to exploit it.
What Atlanta Falcons must avoid doing on offense vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Remember back in Week 1 how it was truly the eating of the lunch when it came to Kaleb McGary being tasked with keeping T.J. Watt in front of him? Well, just like the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Chiefs have a tremendous defensive lineman in Chris Jones. He must be accounted for at all times. I would hope that increased mobility out of Kirk Cousins will not make him a sitting duck like he was before.
This will require more creative protection packages out of Zac Robinson's offense, meaning Kyle Pitts needs to factor in pass protection at the tight end position. As for Cousins, he has to be even more precise when throwing the football. This is because Kansas City has the playmakers in the back-seven defense that can and will pick the football off. There is also one other thing they have to do...
For as much of a disruptor as Jones is along the defensive line, the Falcons cannot get ultra- conservative on offense and get rid of half of their playbook just because of Jones. Simply put, Atlanta needs to play with confidence on this side of the ball. The defense may be what leads this team to new heights, but Atlanta will only go as far as the offense allows it to. Play with confidence!
Remember, when the Falcons have the football, that means Patrick Mahomes is on the sidelines.
How Atlanta Falcons can exploit Kansas City Chiefs while on defense
The one thing that Sterling told me that Kansas City may have issues with offensively came as a complete surprise. I was thinking it might be a depleted receiving corps, offensvie weaponry, if you will... Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is out for the regular season with his shoulder injury that required surgery. Isiah Pacheco will be out for a while at running back after having to undergo surgery as well.
Again, this all comes back to line play, and the Chiefs continue to have the same issues it has had at both of its tackle spots ever since Mitchell Schwartz retired. Sterling kept saying that the team seems to be losing faith in left tackle Kingsley Suamataia. Rather than defending him the team did with Jawaan Taylor before, that does not seem to be the case with Suamataia. What about Wanya Morris?
What Atlanta needs to do is generate pressure off the edge to thwart the Chiefs' otherwise stellar offensive line. Grady Jarrett is healthy, but he is going up against a strong interior along the offensive line in Kansas City. Matthew Judon may need to be the guy to get Atlanta over the top along the edge. Truth be told, this needs to be a collaborative effort, as Atlanta needs to win with a pass rush.
The Falcons defense looks better by the week, but all that can be erased with a bad performance.
What Atlanta Falcons must avoid doing on defense vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Look. Patrick Mahomes is going to get what is his, and probably then some on offense. Atlanta cannot allow the other parts of the rushing attack to get out of hand. This will make the Chiefs offense even harder to stop. It will be up to the much-talked-about Falcons secondary to really strut their stuff. Of course, I still don't really trust the pass rush, well, because I am a Falcons fan after all...
The other thing that could be problematic for Atlanta is I don't know if the Dirty Birds have an answer for Travis Kelce in the middle of its defense. Unless someone like Kaden Elliss is tasked with spying Kelce all night long, then I wonder if Atlanta has any hope of removing Mahomes' favorite target and safety valve. Sterling also told me Mahomes has been looking to Rashee Rice a ton so far this season.
In short, Atlanta needs to find a way to limit the Kansas City offense from being so multiple. Without question, the Falcons needs to slow down the Chiefs running game. If Mahomes has to beat this team on the road with his arm, then so be it. Last week may have been last week, but I think what Atlanta did to somewhat limit Jalen Hurts could be deployed in trying to keep Mahomes from taking over.
It is not going to be the easiest task of slowing down the Chiefs offense, but Atlanta could do this.