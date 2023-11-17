Famous Boston actor and comic calls out "spoiled" Patriots fans complaining about Bill Belichick
On the Rich Eisen Show, comedian Bill Burr talked about the New England Patriots, their spoiled brat fans, and reports of firing head coach Bill Belichick.
Bill Burr is one of the world's funniest stand-up comedians. He is also a Massachusetts guy, through and through. Before Goodwill Hunting and the Departed movies made mimicking a Boston accent mainstream, Bill Burr was doing stand-up comedy in clubs around the city, and more importantly, rooting for every Boston sports team.
No matter what Boston sports has been going through, Bill was always right there to defend our teams. If you are lucky enough to have seen him go after Philadelphia fans, then you are glad that he is on our side.
While parts of his material may be crude or insensitive to some, like all comedians, what he says can't be denied as truthful at its core. While appearing on the Rich Eisen show, Burr talked about the struggles of the New England Patriots, and correctly labeled a large portion of the Patriots fan base as “spoiled brats”.
“They come from an age when you know, we were just going to go to the AFC championship game every other year,” Burr said. "We were going to go to nine Super Bowls, and win six."
He continued with a profound analogy: "This is why marriages don't work out. The second there's like, rough water, people leave. Then what are you going to do? Do they stay single? They get married again."
Burr suggested, and was correct in his allegation, that the idea of firing Bill Belichick is a fire that was started, and the flames fanned by the Boston media. Lazy sports writers and boring radio shows concocted the whole story out of thin air because, in his words, “The phone lines weren't lit up.”
He also chastised them for using language like "My sources tell me…" or "People close to the team are saying," pointing out that Rich Eisen isn't getting information from Robert Kraft. He's not spilling behind-closed-doors secrets to somebody he knows has a radio show.
Bill started the interview by saying something that I've been saying since all of these fake stories were first forced on the public: "Who are you going to replace him with?”
He finished the interview by asking, “Some other guy? He doesn't have any rings, but at least he's new.”
Bill Belichick is the greatest coach of all time, and he's the greatest coach in the NFL as of today. Anybody who says differently is lying to themselves. Thank you Bill Burr for standing up and speaking for intelligent New England fans everywhere. In Bill, we trust. Both of them.