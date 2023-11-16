NFL Rumors: Could Bill Belichick leave Patriots for surprise destination?
The New England Patriots are in free-fall, meaning Bill Belichick's future remains a question mark. The Los Angeles Chargers are a recent rumored destination.
By Mark Powell
New England Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick's future is up in the air. While Belichick is a future Hall of Famer and arguably the greatest head coach in NFL history, he's on the back nine of his career. Without Tom Brady -- also considered the greatest ever at his position -- Belichick's teams have struggled, and not just on the field.
Belichick has also made confounding NFL draft and offseason decisions. His coaching staff is littered with those within his own circle, but yet he fails to win. Belichick's replacement for Brady, Mac Jones, has failed to live up to expectations as well, and may soon be relegated to the bench full time.
There's no easy answer here. Belichick reported re-upped before the start of the 2023 season with owner Robert Kraft. Yet, Kraft doesn't like losing and more than Belichick. An easy solution here could be adding a general manager and therefore allowing Belichick to focus more on what his team does on the field, rather than roster construction. All of that is assuming Belichick isn't averse to change in a place he's run diligently over the last two decades.
NFL Rumors: Could a trade be the answer for Bill Belichick, and where?
With Belichick under contract, the only ways out for Kraft would be to fire him (and thus pay Belichick a lot of money to not work), or trade the Hall-of-Fame coach. While the latter may seem unthinkable, a parting of ways could be better for both sides. Jerod Mayo is considered by some in the building to be the head coach in waiting. Mayo played under Belichick and has an understanding of the Patriot Way that most do not. The Patriots would receive draft capital.
Dan Orlovsky noted that he's heard Belichick could move on after this season. As to where, Hall-of-Fame voter and former Dallas Morning News/New York Daily News reporter Gary Myers suggests the Chargers would be interested.
If Belichick does leave, it will be to a team with a talented roster and an established quarterback. The Chargers have that, but are yet again underachieving with head coach Brandon Staley, who is on the hot seat.
If the Chargers don't make the postseason -- or lose too early in the process -- don't be surprised if this theoretical rumor picks up steam.