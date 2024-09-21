Fan who caught Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 club home run ball could cash in big-time
By Scott Rogust
On Thursday night, Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani made history. Facing off against the Miami Marlins, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season. The historic feat was accomplished on a monster home run to left-center field at loanDepot Park.
While history was made, Ohtani, the Dodgers, and MLB were unable to secure the baseball from the fan who caught it. Instead, said fan left the stadium with the home run ball in their possession. With that, it would undoubtedly be put up for auction. So, how much would a 50-50 club home run baseball be worth?
SCP Auctions' Dillon Kohler told NBC Local that he wouldn't be surprised to see Ohtani's home run baseball go for $500,000 at auction.
“Just an incredible piece of history,” Kohler told NBC Local. “I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s $300,000-plus, maybe even over half a million dollars.”
Fans who catch historic home runs must see the dollar signs in their eyes. Let's not forget how much one of the more recent, historic home runs went for at auction.
Back in 2022, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees set the record for most home runs in a single season in American League history with 62. The feat was accomplished at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of the Rangers. The fan who caught Judge's 62nd home run didn't give it back to the player, team, or league. Instead, they put it up for auction, and it went for $1.5 million. Initially, the expectation was that the home run ball would go for around $3 million.
While Ohtani's 50th home run of the season may not go for anything close to Judge's 62nd home run, near half a million dollars is still a lot of money. Don't be surprised to hear an update in the very near future about how much Ohtani's home run baseball sold for at auction.