Fanatics should have perpetually delayed see-through Giants City Connect uniforms
By Mark Powell
The San Francisco Giants have waited over a month for their City Connect jerseys. The uniforms debuted in 2021, and when done right, are surprisingly decent. The threads feature the Golden Gate Bridge and more.
San Francisco had been 26-10 while wearing them over the last two years. Then, they ran into the Los Angeles Dodgers and a poor design tactic by Fanatics/Nike.
Giants manager Bruce Bochy wasn't a huge fan of the uniforms upon first inspection.
"Where do I rank it? I don't know yet," Bochy said of the Giants' version. "I'll have to put it on and see."
It doesn't help that the uniforms themselves are essentially see-through. Nike and Fanatics have agreed to roll back many of the style changes made prior to the 2024 season, which included different stitching, some new fonts and, of course, the breathable fabric.
There are some things we just cannot un-see.
Uniform chaos finally got the best of MLB, which will make changes
Unfortunately, the Giants will continue wearing these uniforms. For now fans should shield their eyes and hope future shipments are delayed permanently. Who knows? Maybe these'll get lost somewhere.
ESPN's Jeff Passan addressed MLB's short-term fixes (and by short term I mean by the start of the 2025 season).
"The prominent modifications include a return to larger lettering on the back of jerseys, remedying mismatched gray tops and bottoms and addressing the new Nike jerseys' propensity to collect sweat, according to the memo distributed to players," Passan wrote.
The memo sent to players included some scathing verbiage, and tried to let Fanatics off the hook entirely.
"This has been entirely a Nike issue," the memo to players read. "At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn't need to be innovated."
Fanatics is responsible for the distribution and handling of said uniforms. So, the Giants not getting their uniforms on time feels like a Fanatics issue, but alas. The MLBPA also has a licensing contract with Fanatics, hence the obvious conflict of interest in their tone.
"We cautioned Nike against various changes when they previewed them in 2022, particularly regarding pants," the union memo continued. "MLB had been, and has been, aware of our concerns as well. Unfortunately, until recently Nike's position has essentially boiled down to -- 'nothing to see here, Players will need to adjust.'"
Those adjustments cannot get here soon enough.