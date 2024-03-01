Fanatics finally speaks on MLB uniform controversy, leaving little hope for change
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin spoke on the new MLB uniforms that have irked fans and players alike.
By Josh Wilson
Change is seldom easy to stomach, but the reaction to MLB changing its uniforms for 2024 has been less than a little churn. It's been an all-out vomit.
Nike, who engineers the jerseys and decides on design and technical specifications, made the jerseys more performance-focused. They are lighter, and as a result, familiar aesthetic elements of thje jerseys have been changed.
Name lettering is smaller (which equates to a lighter overall weight) and the fabric is purportedly thinner than before. While these jerseys -- which were tested at the All-Star game -- got decent enough anecdotal reviews from players, fans don't love the look, and players generally seem to agree with that sentiment, and some also don't like the feel or performance benefits. At least not yet.
There's time for things to come around and for opinions to change as players get to know the new uniforms better, but so far, not good at all.
Fanatics works with Nike and MLB to produce and manufacture the uniforms, and recently the company's CEO spoke on the controversy.
Fanatics responds to MLB uniform controversy
Speaking at Sloan, as reported by Michael Silverman of the Boston Globe, here's what CEO Michael Rubin said:
"A difficult position for us - we're doing everything as we’ve been told and we’re getting the sh-- kicked out of us. So that’s not fun.”
Rubin went on to say he still thinks Nike's new engineering of the uniforms will be proven right over time.
His final statement was a bit deflective, switching from "we" to "they" when acknowledging not all players were on board.
“Biggest thing I probably learned is if we're involved in something, we need to make sure that everybody better be on board... They got certain players on board, not all players on board.”
All told, though, Fanatics is technically "just the messenger here", tabbed with producing what Nike and MLB tells them to. They're taking the biggest public roasting, though. That said, this entire process was clearly rushed, haphazard, and not at all lock-step. Rubin admits that here.
We'll see what happens, and if any changes are made, but it sounds like everyone is still bullish on Nike's new designs rather than reverting back to what they once were.
Maybe the good days of MLB uniforms are officially behind us. It might be time to start stocking up on retros.