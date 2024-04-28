Fanatics, Nike enrage New York Mets fans again with black uniform gaffe
It's been a bad year for MLB uniforms. The Mets have found out the hard way...twice.
By Mark Powell
It's been a long season of screw-ups in the partnership between Nike, Fanatics and MLB. The New York Mets black uniforms are just the latest to be impacted.
The Mets brought back their black uniforms to wear a season ago -- typically during Friday home games. However, those same threads have been missing for the entire 2024 season thus far. While that fact is a surprising one, it is rather predictable Fanatics and Nike are the primary reason why.
Per Newsday, the team has received the jerseys, but not the corresponding pants. Glass half full approach, at least we're halfway there?
“There’s a serious problem when a $13 billion industry is having a tough time getting pants from a worldwide industry that is supposed to be at the forefront of apparel and whatnot,” Brandon Nimmo told Newsday. “We can’t wear our blacks, we can’t wear our blues because we don’t have our pants, and I hear that it’s a problem with other teams as well.”
Mets are one of several teams impacted by Nike, Fanatics uniforms
The Mets aren't alone in this problem area, either, as the Mariners and Cardinals had an issue receiving their uniforms earlier this season.
“This is supposed to be the pinnacle of the sport,” Nimmo said. “To have three or four different jerseys should not be a big deal.”
This isn't the first time Nike has struggled to impress Mets fans. The team's City Connect uniforms feature pinstripes, which is odd to say the least. On Sunday, MLB finally put Nike on blast for their absolute failure in this department.
"We cautioned Nike against various changes when they previewed them in 2022, particularly regarding pants," an MLBPA memo said. "MLB had been, and has been, aware of our concerns as well. Unfortunately, until recently Nike's position has essentially boiled down to -- 'nothing to see here, Players will need to adjust.' "
It appears MLBPA and MLB are uniformly against further changes. Hopefully, this will help solve Nimmo's grievances, as well.