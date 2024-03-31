Fanatics/Nike jersey debacle has now ruined a treasured weekend traditions for multiple teams
The 2024 MLB season has been off to a fun start for everyone except the new uniforms.
By Josh Wilson
Opening Weekend for Major League Baseball is almost over. Fans are overjoyed to have the sport back playing meaningful games for the first time since the fall, and so far, the return of league play has lived up to the hype. We've had drama (lots of it), incredible play from some of the game's most notable names, and more.
But if there's any negative to pick at, it's a theme that is being carried over from Spring Training: The new uniforms. Many of the same complaints that existed in February and March are still present, including smaller nameplates and an overall less-official feel to the newest iteration of the uniforms. We've also seen sweat. A lot of it.
The league has said many times over that the Nike-designed and engineered jerseys (produced and manufactured by Fanatics) have been re-engineered with a performance-focused intent, and that the aesthetic trade-offs made to get there were purposeful.
But the new uniforms are making lasting traditions hard to carry on as well.
Teams unable to carry on weekend traditions for certain uniforms until they get them in stock
Certain teams love to wear their alternate uniforms on specific weekend days. The Mariners, who wore their cream-colored unis on most Sundays last season, haven't received them yet. Responding to a fan asking about the switch-up, the Mariners said that they plan to wear them this season, but they haven't come in.
The St. Louis Cardinals often wore their famous "victory blue" uniforms for Saturday road games, but were forced into greys for the first of the season because they are also still without those uniforms.
Most shockingly, they won't have them until June according to reports.
On its own, this might not be viewed as a notable story or a particularly big deal. But after some of the changes to the uniforms have caught the negative attention of players and fans alike, it comes off as yet another poor step in the planning process of the shift from the old jersey templates to the new ones.
Every day, we wish for the old jerseys to come back.