Sweat-stained Yankees jerseys add gross new element to Fanatics uniform fails
Fanatics keeps taking Ls.
Fanatics uniforms were the story of spring training across MLB. On Opening Day, New York Yankees fans got a reminder why.
The pants are see-through. The numbers are ugly. They seem shoddily made. And they're showing a ridiculous amount of sweat.
While celebrating a thrilling Yankees comeback, some fans noticed that sweat stains were visible on both Aaron Judge's and Juan Soto's jerseys.
Fanatics took an L with sweat stains on Yankees jerseys
Yeah, Fanatics may have thought the chatter about their uniforms had died down but this just proves it'll remain a talking point throughout the season. There's always something new to highlight the issues with the jerseys.
The Yankees were sweating early against the Astros. After two innings they trailed 4-0. But that just set up a heroic comeback.
After struggling in the early going, Nester Cortes settled in on the mound and retired the 11 of the last 12 batters he faced.
The Yankees bats finally came to life in the fifth inning as Soto drove in the first run of the season with a single. A HBP and a walk each with bases loaded put two more runs on the board.
The rally continued in the sixth as Oswaldo Cabrera notched the first home run of the season to tie 4-4. Then Alex Verdugo's sacrifice fly in the seventh put New York ahead.
The offense put the Yankees in position to win but it was the defense of Soto that locked in the victory. The New York newbie heaved a laser from right field to home plate to deny the Astros a game-tying run in the bottom of the ninth.
It was certainly a memorable night for the Yankees. It'll just be important for the clubhouse staff to get those jerseys in the wash ASAP.