Phillies star Nick Castellanos blasts MLB for 'lying' about see-through Fanatics uniforms
Nick Castellanos put MLB on blast for their new see-through uniforms.
By Mark Powell
Phillies star Nick Castellanos became the latest MLB player to call out the league for its new uniforms.
While the home whites don't look dramatically different for the Phillies -- or most teams for that matter -- they leave little to the imagination. To put it lightly, fans can see everything. Some might even argue we can see a little too much. By now, you ought to know what I'm talking about.
Fanatics has received the majority of the blame thus far. It should be noted that Fanatics has been and remains the production partner of the jerseys since 2020, with Nike handling design and development, according to the league's press release upon the partnership's inception in 2019.
Phillies star joins group of players unhappy with MLB uniforms
MLBPA representative Tony Clark wasn't happy with the uniforms just a few weeks ago, and spoke out on the matter.
“Any time there’s change, there’s an adjustment period. Sometimes that adjustment period goes well, sometimes not so much. In this instance, there appear to be some misses that could have otherwise not been misses,” Clark said.
As for any flaws in the pants, MLB claims they didn't make any changes to the fabric. Yet, the players don't buy that.
“The problem is that lawyers and businessmen think us young athletes are stupid,” Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos told Sports Illustrated. “So they just tell us whatever and they expect us to believe it, and that’s kind of unfortunate, because it’s not that we’re stupid. We just didn’t go to law school and don’t know how to negotiate business deals. That doesn’t mean that we’re not intelligent. We know when we’re being lied to."
That's one heck of an accusation by Castellanos, and further shows the players are not happy about the league's lack of action on this issue. With Opening Day right around the corner, time is running out for MLB to make the necessary changes. This is unlikely to blow over as Rob Manfred might hope.