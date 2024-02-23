MLB player plans to buy his own pants because Fanatics uniform situation is so bad
It isn't just that the jerseys look cheap and the pants are see-through. The MLB is having supply chain issues with their uniforms as well.
The state of MLB uniforms going into the 2023 season couldn't be worse.
This year's crop of jerseys designed by Nike and produced by Fanatics have been roundly criticized for looking terrible with quality control issues that appear rampant. Meanwhile, the pants are...well...completely see-through, as Shohei Ohtani found out.
But that's not the only issue with the pants.
On top of the look, feel and vibes all being off, there are supply chain issues as well, according to Jesse Rogers of ESPN.
At least one player at a major league camp told MLBPA executive director Tony Clark that "he might have to go to Dick's Sporting Goods for spare pants."
Embarrassment for MLB uniforms extends to supply chain issues
Imagine a major league baseball player walking into Dick's Sporting Goods to buy part of his uniform.
"Hi, I play for the World Series champion Texas Rangers, where are your baseball pants?
What is this, little league?
An MLB spokesperson told ESPN that the league is in "close contact with our Clubs and uniform partners to ensure Clubs have what they need for Opening Day."
Opening Day is more than a month away at the end of March. It's not really a question of whether players will have a complete set of uniforms. It's more a question of whether those uniforms will be up to professional standards by then. The current offerings aren't up to standards. Maybe players would be better off buying direct from Dick's.
Nike, Fanatics and MLB are apparently taking player complaints on the current state of the uniforms into account with adjustments to come.
Either way, this is all a terrible look for the league and the uniform suppliers. Players have enough things to worry about in Spring Training. They shouldn't have to worry about the transparency or availability of their pants.