Fanatics uniform mistake leads to incredibly NSFW player portrait at Giants photo day
Thursday was photo day for all 30 MLB teams. And while photo day isn't usually filled with much drama, the recent Fanatics uniform fiasco caused some unwanted attention for Giants star Casey Schmitt.
By Curt Bishop
By now, everybody around Major League Baseball is aware of the Fanatics uniform fiasco.
Players and fans alike have complained about the new uniforms, with players citing an uncomfortable fit and fans citing the stitching of the jerseys.
The latest complaint regarding the new uniforms has to do with the pants, which unfortunately completely see-through.
That posed a problem for San Francisco Giants infielder Casey Schmitt, who was having his photo taken for photo day on Thursday. One of the photos that was taken showed an outline of a sensitive area of Schmitt's body.
Giants NSFW portrait shows infielder's sensitive area
Soon enough, the image spread like wildfire and went viral, prompting jokes about Schmitt from fans, but also about the poor design of the Fanatics uniforms.
Schmitt was ultimately unlucky, and just so happened to be the one to have a wardrobe malfunction while his portrait was being taken. It was certainly an unfortunate event for the young Giants star. But this is also quite embarrassing for Fanatics as well.
Major League Baseball has tried to shift fans' perspective about the way the uniforms look, but this wardrobe malfunction only confirms why fans and players have been so vocal about disliking the uniforms.
This is going to be tough for Fanatics to come back from unless they make some changes to the uniforms. One can only hope that after yesterday's fiasco, MLB learned its lesson about trusting Fanatics to manufacture their uniforms.
The uniforms are certainly going to be a subject of ridicule from fans this year, and while MLB could try to put a positive spin on it, the damage has already been done. The image is now public and going viral on social media and all corners of the internet.
Schmitt just happened to be the one that fell victim to Fanatics' blunder.