Three free agents Red Sox should pass on this offseason to avoid disaster
The Boston Red Sox need to make precise moves to improve their roster if they want to find success in 2024.
By Curt Bishop
James Paxton
Paxton was signed by the Red Sox prior to the 2022 season. Unfortunately, he missed all of 2022 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery.
He even began the 2023 season on the injured list. The veteran left-hander returned in May and got off to a strong start, but his season was ultimately cut short in September due to right knee inflammation.
The 34-year-old finished with a record of 7-5 and an ERA of 4.50. He brings some upside, considering that he averaged 9.5 strikeouts per game. However, his injury history presents several issues.
Boston's pitching staff was also less than stellar, having posted a 4.52 ERA, which was the fifth-worst mark in the American League. They'll need to target some top-level pitchers if they want to get back into contention again in 2024, and Paxton is far from the pitcher he once was.
Somebody like Aaron Nola, Blake Snell, Sonny Gray, or even Yoshinobu Yamamoto would be ideal for a team that has finished in last place in the AL East three times in the last four years. Paxton's time in Boston was marred by injuries, and the team needs certainty when constructing their 2024 rotation.