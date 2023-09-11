5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2
Looking for a boost for your fantasy football team? These five players can help you shore up your roster ahead of Week 2.
4. Best Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 2 - Los Angeles Rams RB Kyren Williams
The Rams were surprise winners in Week 1 with a 30-13 blowout of the Seattle Seahawks, and they had plenty of people to thank for their performance. Matthew Stafford turned back the clock with 334 passing yards, but the Rams' touchdowns came on the ground.
The workload was split relatively evenly between Cam Akers and Kyren Williams, but Akers was essentially a plodder with 29 yards on 22 carries, salvaging his fantasy day with a score. Williams was far more effective, turning his 15 carries into 52 yards with two touchdowns.
The fact that Williams was so much more productive than Akers should lead to added faith from head coach Sean McVay, who may look to lean more on his running game with Cooper Kupp out another three games due to a hamstring injury. This backfield could turn into a committee in the short term, which could be just fine if the Rams are giving both Akers and Williams at least 15 touches a week.
Williams is rostered in just four percent of leagues so there is a lot of opportunity to scoop him up if your team has a running back need. There is platoon risk here, however, which is why Williams remains lower on the pickup list.