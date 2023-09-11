5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2
Looking for a boost for your fantasy football team? These five players can help you shore up your roster ahead of Week 2.
3. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 2 - Los Angeles Rams WR Puka Nacua
Let's stick with the Rams here as they offered the most interesting receiver pickup of the week. The absence of Kupp, who was placed on IR this week with a lingering hamstring injury, opened up a significant target volume for a team that targeted him 75 times in just 10 games last season.
The clear front-runner to become Stafford's new favorite pass catcher is rookie Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU. Nacua was the preferred target for Stafford on Sunday, catching 10 passes for 119 yards on a team-high 15 targets.
Those 15 targets nearly doubled up the next-highest receiver on the board, Tutu Atwell's eight, while established veterans Van Jefferson and Tyler Higbee combined for eight total targets. Nacua has a nice size-speed combo that can allow him to create mismatches in the slot, making him a player McVay will design plays for while Kupp is out.
The absence of Kupp could make Nacua, who is rostered in just four percent of leagues, a nice flex play or WR3 for teams in need of pass-catching help. There is regression risk when Kupp eventually returns but Nacua has at least three weeks to continue building trust with Stafford in the meantime.