5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2
Looking for a boost for your fantasy football team? These five players can help you shore up your roster ahead of Week 2.
2. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 2 - Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier
Fewer players were more hyped in fantasy circles this year than Atlanta Falcons' rookie Bijan Robinson, who is a popular pick to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Robinson's NFL debut was a strong one as he racked up 93 yards on 16 touches and scored a touchdown, but the bigger surprise was that he was out-carried by holdover Tyler Allgeier.
Head coach Arthur Smith has favored a run-heavy approach dating back to his days as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans and the trend appears set to continue this season with young quarterback Desmond Ridder under center. Ridder attempted just 18 passes in the game while the Falcons ran 26 times, with Allgeier turning 15 of those carries into 75 yards and two touchdowns.
It is a rare scenario to see an NFL team roster a pair of running backs that can be fantasy starters but the Falcons appear poised to fulfill that promise. Robinson can be a swiss army knife that can line up all over the field and get a third of his touches each week on catches while Allgeier can be a more traditional between-the-tackles runner to keep both guys fresh.
This should be the end of the buy-low window on Allgeier, who is rostered in 56 percent of leagues. Allgeier may not have the weekly RB1 ceiling of Robinson but he can easily be a RB2 if the Falcons are committed to feeding both running backs with touches every week.