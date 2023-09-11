5 breakout fantasy football stars to pick up for Week 2
Looking for a boost for your fantasy football team? These five players can help you shore up your roster ahead of Week 2.
1. Top Fantasy Football Pickups For Week 2 - Philadelphia Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell
Outside of Atlanta, one of the most run-friendly teams in the NFL last season was Philadelphia, which led a run-heavy attack with Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders. The departure of Sanders in free agency led to some uncertainty at the position as the Eagles signed Rashaad Penny and traded for D'Andre Swift to join holdovers Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell in the running back room.
The issue appears to have sorted itself out in a surprising manner as Penny was a healthy scratch while Gainwell took command of the backfield in Week 1. Gainwell dominated the touches, carrying 14 times for 54 yards while adding four catches for 20 more yards on the afternoon.
This was a surprising development as Scott and Swift were buried in the offense, registering a combined four touches for 13 yards, which is undoubtedly frustrating for Swift investors who were hoping for him to get unleashed away from Dan Campbell. Fantasy football players have to react to information that we get from NFL games and right now it appears that Gainwell is the preferred back in the Eagles' backfield, a valuable addition for any fantasy team.
Gainwell is rostered in 46 percent of leagues and that total figures to skyrocket after his commanding workload in Week 1. There is some risk that game plans could lead Nick Sirianni to integrate any of the other runners going forward but Gainwell could be a home-run hitter in one of the NFL's most exciting offenses.