Fantasy Football fool’s gold: 3 players you should believe in, 2 players you shouldn’t in Week 2
The fantasy football season is underway and NFL fans are very eager to find the gems in the rough who can help win their leagues. While most managers feel good about the teams they drafted in August, what happens in actual games can throw all pre-conceived notions about what to expect into a blender.
How do you cut through the noise to figure out what really matters on a weekly basis? Welcome to Fool's Gold, a weekly column designed to tell you what you can trust on a fantasy football perspective and what is a bust, aka fool's gold. Let's dive right in with six of the most buzz-worthy fantasy names from Week 1, beginning with a flashy rookie from the defending Super Bowl champs.
Fantasy Football Trust or Bust entering Week 2
Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
The hype around Worthy's speed has been real ever since he shattered the 40-yard dash record at the NFL combine back in February. That performance caught the attention of Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who reportedly lobbied the front office to add Worthy in the draft, and they did just that by trading up to snag Worthy's services at the end of Round 1.
An injury to Hollywood Brown prior to Week 1 opened more snaps for Worthy in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens and he made a big splash, showcasing his speed with an early end-around touchdown and catching another score from Mahomes to boot. The NBC broadcast booth was gushing about how dynamic Worthy looked on the field, but expectations should be tempered a bit because he only got three total touches on the night with two receptions (on three targets) and the one aforementioned carry.
Brown could be back as soon as Week 2, pushing Worthy further down the pecking order in the Kansas City passing attack that already devotes significant volume to Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice. While it's worth stashing Worthy as a boom-or-bust bench option, expecting weekly double-digit performances is premature.
Verdict: Bust
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
Few running backs have had a more checkered injury history in the past few years than J.K. Dobbins, who has already missed essentially two full seasons due to injuries. 2023 was a lost cause for Dobbins, who tore his Achilles in Week 1 for Baltimore, and it led to a fresh start for him on the West Coast with Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Harbaugh prefers to run a ton so the Chargers brought in both Dobbins and his former Ravens' teammate Gus Edwards to provide the foundation for a ground-and-pound attack. Los Angeles ran on over 50 percent of their snaps, with Dobbins proving to be the more exciting play, racking up 135 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown, with the highlight being a 61-yard scamper in the second half.
Dobbins actually received one less carry than Edwards, who turned 11 totes into 26 yards, but this situation feels like a hot-hand backfield for a team that prefers to run more often than not. Even though this is a committee at the moment, Dobbins' explosive potential could allow him to become the 1A in the backfield before long if he can stay on the field.
Verdict: Trust
Sam Darnold, QB, Minnesota Vikings
On a day when few quarterbacks produced good fantasy days, Sam Darnold's performance for the Minnesota Vikings raised some eyebrows. Darnold was extremely efficient against the New York Giants, completing 19-of-24 passes for 208 yards with two touchdowns and a pick in an easy Minnesota win.
This effort was a nice sign for Darnold, who has bounced around the league after being the No. 3 pick in the 2018 draft and now has a clear grip on Minnesota's starting job after rookie J.J. McCarthy was lost for the season after suffering a torn meniscus in the preseason. Darnold is also set up with the best supporting cast he's had as a starter, including the best receiver in football in Justin Jefferson and a competent offensive line.
Despite the flashes of brilliance, expecting Darnold to sustain this level of play for the long run is a tough ask given his track record. The next four games feature tough defenses for the Vikings to deal with (49ers, Texans, Packers, Jets), so the odds of Darnold reverting back into a pumpkin are unfortunately high.
Verdict: Bust
Isaiah Likely, TE, Baltimore Ravens
Another stunner from opening night came on the Ravens' sideline as Isaiah Likely had a field day as Lamar Jackson's preferred pass-catching tight end. With Mark Andrews clearly looking a bit shaky after being involved in a car accident at the end of camp, Likely torched the Chiefs' secondary, catching nine passes for 111 yards and a touchdown while coming a toe length away from snagging another to tie the game in the final seconds.
This production isn't shocking to owners who rostered Likely after Andrews got hurt last season, when he was one of the top tight ends at the position in fantasy over the final six weeks of the season. The Ravens ran plenty of sets with both Andrews and Likely on the field, although it is fair to be concerned that some of Likely's impressive target share will be split with Andrews going forward.
There is no reason not to add Likely in leagues, given the dearth of viable options at the position and the few reliable pass catchers in Baltimore outside of Andrews and Zay Flowers. While the Week 1 explosion isn't sustainable, it feels like we could have the rare situation where two tight ends are viable for fantasy purposes with the Ravens.
Verdict: Trust
Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions
NFL fans have been waiting for the Williams breakout for a few years now and it finally happened on Sunday night. The Lions made Williams a primary part of their game plan against the Los Angeles Rams, targeting him nine times and Williams rewarded them with five catches for 121 yards and a touchdown.
The highlight of the night was a 52-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter to put the Lions up 17-3 where Williams showed off his blazing speed to create separation from the Rams' secondary. That speed adds a crucial element to the Detroit offense, which has some steady playmakers like Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta, but neither possesses the game-breaking speed that Williams does.
There is concern here that Williams is at best third on the Lions' passing tree, which can lead to some boom-or-bust performances, but his highs are worth rolling the dice for teams that need help at WR3. While fantasy managers may have to stomach some stomach-churning two-point weeks along the way, Williams' blow-up potential makes him a good option in the flex or rounding out a receiving trio.
Verdict: Trust