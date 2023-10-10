First pitch: 3 things I heard from the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday around NLDS Game 2
The Atlanta Braves grabbed back the momentum from the Philadelphia Phillies, and here's what some of the Braves were saying after a big win.
By Kevin Henry
Atlanta Braves: Max Fried gives credit to team for picking him up
We wrote during the game about how Fried simply didn't have the stuff he needed to keep Philadelphia's offense at bay during his 4.0-inning outing on Monday. After the game, Fried admitted he was "rusty" and not at his best for the start.
"A lot better now with the win," Fried told reporters after the game when asked how he was feeling. "These guys played a heck of a game. They never gave up. All the credit for everything goes to them. The bullpen, defense, hitting, to make that kind of comeback and be able to have that kind of game, it was a lot of fun to watch.
"I was awfully rusty. I had no command. Only pitch I really had was my curveball, and Travis (d'Arnaud) did a great job back there trying to just get me through it without a lot of command or stuff."
If Atlanta takes the series to Game 5 back here at Truist Park, it could be an interesting decision for manager Brian Snitker. Will he choose to go to Fried and hope that rustiness was a one-time issue, or could he look to another option to start a potential win-or-go-home game?