First Steelers depth chart shows Justin Fields still has work to do in QB battle
Justin Fields spent the two weeks of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp looking like he could top the depth chart when all is said and done. He's just not there yet.
With Russell Wilson missing with injury, Fields took center stage and proved the QB battle is closer than ever.
On Tuesday, the release of the first Steelers depth chart proved the QB hierarchy hasn't technically changed.
Wilson is QB1 going into Friday's preseason opener against the Texans. The calf injury that has sidelined him in camp will likely keep him out of that game though.
The Steelers aren't going to make a quick decision on Justin Fields and Russell Wilson
Fields will continue to have a leg up on Wilson while the former Bronco and Seahawk ramps back up to full action. That includes the preseason game, which will give Fields the chance to show what he can do when play is live.
The fact is, the Steelers have no incentive to shake up the depth chart yet. If Fields goes on to win the job, it'll be because he sustained success across all of training camp. He needs to outperform Wilson when he out there practicing as well. Otherwise, we can all expect Mike Tomplin to play it safe behind center.
Opportunism built the Steelers quarterback room this year. They brought in Wilson as a low-risk, high-reward addition after he was cut by the Broncos. Then they picked up Fields on the cheap from the Bears.
In terms of seniority, Wilson was the clear No. 1 with Fields viewed as a developmental project. While Wilson has a Super Bowl ring to his name, Fields has a more exciting skill set at this point in his career. Wilson is in the twilight of his career. Fields is looking to prove that his career has only just begun.
The first depth chart isn't locked in stone.