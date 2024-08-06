Justin Fields overtaking Russell Wilson might only be a 'temptation'
By John Buhler
A lot can change in a matter of one week. Around a week ago, everyone was willing to get off the Russell Wilson bus and hop on the Justin Fields wagon in Pittsburgh. This is because Fields was taking reps with the ones after Wilson suffered a calf injury. While it may have helped Fields' case of being the starter in some capacity, apparently, that is not the feeling inside the Steelers organization.
Jacob Robinson of The Athletic reported inside of their Scoop City daily NFL newsletter that it is "unlikely, for now, that Fields can supplant the veteran." This really comes down to how well head coach Mike Tomlin and new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith feel either of them have command of the offense. Wilson is more experienced of the two, while Fields offers somewhat untapped potential.
The Pittsburgh Steelers should be a playoff contender in the deep AFC. If either Wilson or Fields harnesses full control of this offseason, he could be a Pro Bowler on one of the hardest outs in the league. My only concern is that Smith is not entering the equation with a great reputation. Then again, neither is Wilson. As for Fields, well, the Chicago Bears really had no choice but to move on from him.
All I know is whoever wins out the starting job between Wilson and Fields will be on a short leash.
Justin Fields has not overtaken Russell Wilson as Steelers QB1 just yet
I think we need to see how the team responds to its starting quarterback tandem throughout preseason and the first few weeks of the preseason. Given that neither of them are in the books for the Steelers for all that much money involved, they don't have to be exceedingly worried if neither quarterback pans out. If one of them stinks, just let the other one play and see what will happen next.
From my estimation, for as long as Fields remains an intriguing backup quarterback option, Wilson is never going to fully grasp the starting quarterback job as strongly as he should. Again, he has made us lose faith in him in recent years, but his past successes have to count toward something, right? Well, all I know is if Fields takes the starting job, I am not so sure that he gives it up again for 10 years.
Yes, that is exactly what I am referring. This is Wilson's job, until it is not, then it belongs to Fields. Admittedly, Wilson may be exactly what this ground-centric attack may need from the quarterback position. Then again, isn't Fields the type of dual-threat playmaker that really unlocks Smith's offense? I was intrigued about this pairing back in 2021 with Atlanta, but why not now in Pittsburgh?
It may be wishful thinking, but I could see the Steelers punting on Wilson entirely if it gets bad early.