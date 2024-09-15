Florida boosters have seen enough, ready to pony up Billy Napier’s buyout
Florida fans are ready to send head coach Billy Napier packing, and the boosters are getting ready to join their camp as well. According to Matt Hayes of USA Today Network, "A group of Florida boosters have pulled together [$26 million] to cover the expense of firing coach Billy Napier".
Napier has a 12-16 record with the program, as the former Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns coach has struggled to keep pace in an extremely competitive SEC conference. To make matters worse, Napier has failed to land a top recruiting class during his time, and the program also lost out on QB Jaden Rashada after an NIL deal fell through.
With the pitchforks from the fans ready, it seems like the boosters are collecting the money needed to move forward on a Billy Napier buyout.
Is firing Billy Napier the only move left for Florida?
While the Gators schedule this season is extremely tough, it's hard to see a world where Napier can justify keeping his job after the poor recruiting and transfer portal job that the coach has done over the past three years. The program is facing an uphill battle with this season's schedule—and there doesn't appear to be a positive outlook.
Florida will most likely be demolished by Georgia and Texas in back-to-back weeks. Is it possible the Gators will lose by 30 or 40 points in a blowout? Probably. And while Napier may not be fired this week or the next, at this point, it's assumed that he won't last until the end of the season.
Still, the squad should have performed better in past years, which would have given Napier a bit more breathing room in his role as HC.