Florida State fans create Nick Saban conspiracy theory to back CFP snub
Florida State Seminoles fans are convinced they didn't make the College Football Playoff because the committee knew Nick Saban was going to retire.
By Mark Powell
Nick Saban has retired from college football. The man is 72 years old, and he will go down as one of the best coaches in the history of the sport. Seven National Championships. 11 SEC titles, 292 career wins. The list goes on and on.
While most college football fans are either celebrating Saban's career or the fact that he is no longer around to torture rival SEC fanbases, Florida State supporters are busy creating conspiracy theories. Per certain Noles fans, apparently the College Football Playoff committee KNEW Saban was retiring, which is why they gave Alabama the last CFP spot over Florida State.
Again, this is not reality. I consider most opinions in the state of Florida irrelevant upon entry. I'm sorry, I'm a little biased in that department. Yet, as bad as Florida's politics can be, their sports opinions are arguably even worse.
Florida State didn't make the College Football Playoff because their starting quarterback, Jordan Travis, missed the final few games of the season and was set to miss the CFP as well. The committee is supposed to take everything into account, including injuries to star players, which is what happened here. There is no grand Alabama conspiracy. We hate to disappoint.
Florida State fans convinced of Alabama, Nick Saban conspiracy theory
Seminoles fans believe the College Football Playoff committee, as well as the network responsible for carrying said games (ESPN), were in the know about Saban's retirement.
I'm not sure how I can be more clear on this. Florida State's offense looked far worse without Travis at the helm. The ACC is fragile as is -- trust me, I root for Pitt. There wasn't much margin for error, and unfortunately an injury was enough to give the committee the wiggle room they needed.
Not to mention, Alabama defeated Georgia and very nearly upset Michigan in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Florida State lost to that same Bulldogs team by (checks notes) 60, with half the team opting out.