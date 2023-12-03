Florida State fans are furious after being left out of College Football Playoff
The Florida State Seminoles got robbed by the College Football Playoff Selection Committee.
By John Buhler
This may be the worst day in Florida State football history. Despite going 12-0 on the season, 8-0 in ACC play, beating two Power Five teams in the non-conference (LSU and Florida), and beating Louisville to win the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte to improve to 13-0, the Seminoles were not good enough to make the final-four team College Football Playoff. Alabama got in over them...
Six teams were still alive for it entering Selection Sunday. Georgia was on life support, but didn't make it as the previous winners of the last two playoffs fell short by a field goal in Atlanta to Alabama. While Michigan and Washington were locks at 13-0 winning their respective Power Five leagues, the final two spots went to Big 12 Champion Texas and SEC Champion Alabama over the ACC Champions.
This has everything to do with the four best teams vs. most deserving debate. Florida State would have made it had starting quarterback Jordan Travis not gotten hurt vs. North Alabama. Having his backup Tate Rodemaker suffer a concussion vs. Florida, the Seminoles may have had a chance, too. Despite beating Louisville 16-6 in Charlotte, third-stringer Brock Glenn struggled mightily for FSU.
It sucks, but it came down to this: Florida State was viewed as a different team with Travis and Rodemaker out. It is why the CFP went with teams like Alabama and Texas over the Seminoles...
This was the most difficult decision ever made in College Football Playoff history. It is more controversial than leaving both Big 12 co-champions Baylor and TCU out over eventual national champion Alabama in 2014. What happened on Sunday afternoon makes seeing a two-loss Big Ten champion Penn State team miss out in favor of Ohio State as an at-large look like small potatoes.
I would be lying to you otherwise, but somebody was going to be screwed over big time in the final four-team playoff. All five Power Five champions had a great shot at getting in. The fact we had four undefeated teams heading into Championship Weekend was inevitably going to end up in great disappointment for someone. Simply, Florida State was never going to pass the proverbial eye test.
If there are any positives to take away from this, there are two things. One, we are going to a 12-team format next year, so teams like Florida State and Georgia who got left out would be hosting home games at Doak Campbell and Sanford between the No. 12 and No. 11 seeds, respectively. The heartbreak is never going to feel like this again. We do feel for you big time in this, Florida State fans.
Unfortunately, you have to remember what this is at its core. This is a TV show. ESPN is the lone broadcaster of the College Football Playoff. Despite being a massive brand out of the ACC, Florida State would have had no chance vs. Michigan. As far as Alabama is concerned, it would not shock me if they won. All four teams who made it in can win the national championship. Florida State could not.
Florida State will get to play in the Orange Bowl, but they coveted some sugar or maybe some roses...