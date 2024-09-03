Who is DJ Uiagalelei’s backup at Florida State?
Florida State fans may not have realized it but a rude awakening awaited them to begin the 2024 season and it was in the form of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. After a couple years at Clemson and then a season at Oregon State, the former 5-star quarterback joined the Seminoles in the transfer portal this offseason in hopes of providing a stabilizing force for a team that was snubbed from the Playoff.
That was not remotely the case. A poor performance in Ireland from DJU led to the Seminoles getting upset by Georgia Tech. But that was exacerbated when he looked even worse against Boston College in Week 1, putting Florida State in danger of another upset and a truly terrible 0-2 start.
Right out of halftime of the BC game with the Noles trailing, fans began chanting for the backup to take over for DJ Uiagalelei. That had fans asking, though, who is DJU's backup and what does this quarterback depth chart look like exactly?
Florida State QB depth chart: Who is DJ Uiagalelei's backup?
Brock Glenn is the primary backup to DJ Uiagaleli at Florida State, a redshirt freshman who played just five games for the Seminoles in the 2023 season, allowing him to redshirt. Here's a look at the full depth chart that includes DJU.
- QB1: DJ Uiagalelei
- QB2: Brock Glenn
- QB3: Luke Kromenhoek
Kromenhoek is a 4-star true freshman who just joined the program in Tallahassee this offseason. Though neither backup is that experienced, he has even less so that Glenn, who would surely be the player to replace Uiagalelei if head coach Mike Norvell were to make that call.
Brock Glenn recruiting profile, career stats
Glenn was a 4-star recruit out of Lausanne Collegiate School in Covington, TN as part of the 2023 cycle. He was a 4-star recruit according to 247Sports but was a 3-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite, meaning the service itself was higher on him than the consensus from other services.
Glenn played sparingly, as mentioned, in his true freshman season with FSU, coming in late against Southern Miss, North Alabama and Florida to combine for four total pass attempts. He was used heavily in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville with Jordan Travis and Tate Rodemaker banged up but managed to go just 8-of-21 for 55 yards. It was even worse in the Orange Bowl against Georgia as Glenn went 9-of-26 and, while he threw for 139 yards, he did so with two picks and no scores.