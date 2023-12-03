Florida State’s reaction to missing College Football Playoff will break your heart
Florida State football players and head coach Mike Norvell were devastated when they fell just short of the College Football Playoff.
By Mark Powell
Florida State went undefeated, won its conference championship and waited to find out its fate. Unfortunately, an injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis likely cemented a playoff-less season in the eyes of the CFP committee.
Travis suffered a season-ending injury against North Alabama just three weeks ago. Back-to-back wins against Florida and then Louisville in the ACC Championship Game with backups weren't impressive enough to change the committee's mind.
CFP chair Boo Corrigan spoke on the matter after slotting Alabama into the No. 4 spot over Florida State, suggesting the Noles were a 'different team' without Travis. He's not necessarily wrong, but to ignore their resume with the star QB, seemingly suggesting that FSU's first 11 games were a different season entirely, sets an unfortunate precedent.
Florida State's players and coaches watched ESPN live as the CFP field was announced. When Alabama was revealed as the No. 4-ranked team, heartbreak ensued.
Florida State players, Mike Norvell devastated after missing College Football Playoff
After winning the ACC Championship, Mike Norvell told the press that he believed his team deserved a shot at the Playoff, despite some of the arguments against them.
"You know what, if we get our opportunity, which I fully expect to get, this is going to be a team that’s going to continue to do all things necessary to put themselves in a position to go take the next step," Norvell said. "I don’t think there is a conversation. This is a team that is well deserving. This is a team that has earned it. This is a team that has showed up consistently and proven that they have what it takes to win, and we’ve done it against more Power Five bowl eligible teams than anybody else out there."
Unfortunately for Norvell and the Noles, the only conversation that mattered was in fact occurring as the committee watched the games live, and they deemed FSU unworthy without Travis at the helm.