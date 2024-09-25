Former Broncos star speaks out about Russell Wilson's exit from Denver
By Lior Lampert
Russell Wilson's experience with the Denver Broncos didn't go as planned or as many envisioned. Certainly, both sides have feelings of regret about what they could've done differently. Still, the blame has mostly been a way-one street, aimed primarily toward the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. However, one-time franchise safety Justin Simmons believes the veteran passer deserves some slack.
Simmons, now with the Atlanta Falcons, recently appeared on The G.O.A.T Farm Show podcast. The two-time Pro Bowler supported Wilson during his cameo, chalking up their unsuccessful partnership as a mutual fit issue.
"I got nothing but respect for them," Simmons said regarding Wilson and renowned musician Ciara. "It didn't work out [in Denver], and we'll just call it exactly how it lies. It didn't work out, and it wasn't in any way a match ... But I think that's not all on him either."
Moreover, Simmons took accountability for himself and his teammates. He thinks they could've done more to aid Wilson:
"There's a lot of things that we didn't do to help him. We could've, and we just didn't get it done. But Russ [Wilson], as a player, I think he's a Hall of Fame quarterback. Then, as a person, you're not going to find many people better than him."
The kind remarks from Simmons are nice to hear. Wilson may be public enemy No. 1 in Denver for the foreseeable future, but his peers ostensibly stand in solidarity with him. Even though the latter's two-year stint with the Broncos failed miserably, football is a team sport. The former acknowledged that wholeheartedly.
Comments like this speak volumes, given Simmons' stature in the Broncos locker room during his tenure. The vet defensive back spent eight seasons in Denver, including multiple years of team captaincy. He was a respected voice and leader among the group, making his words noteworthy.
Ultimately, Wilson landed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason after getting released by the Broncos in March. He was expected to be the team's starter, but a lingering calf injury has prevented him from suiting up. In his place, presumed backup Justin Fields has possibly solidified his spot atop the depth chart.