Former Chiefs headache signs with franchise he can’t actually make worse
Kadarius Toney has found a new home in the NFL. And, frankly, it feels like a smart choice on his part.
The former Chiefs wide receiver who gave Kansas City more headaches than highlights is signing with the Cleveland Browns, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He'll initially come in on the practice squad.
The plus side? Toney won't be the center of negative attention on his new team.
Kadarius Toney can't make life any worse for the Browns at least
Toney brings obvious talent to the table, that's why teams keep taking a chance on him. The Chiefs traded for him in 2022 and gave him a shot to make the roster again this year before cutting him.
His problem, obviously, is his concentration. He's a drop machine. He picks the worst moments to commit penalties. Reliability is far from his forte.
The thing is, Cleveland isn't in the position to value reliability over talent. They're throwing pasta at the wall and hoping it sticks.
The Browns need what weapons they can get, especially after a thorough loss at the hands of the Cowboys. Running back Jerome Ford was the team's leading pass catcher. Tight end David Njoku led the team in receiving yards. And he's now injured.
Amari Cooper is aging. Elijah Moore isn't a first or even second option. Jerry Jeudy is...well, Jerry Jeudy. Three catches for 25 yards in his debut doesn't raise much confidence.
Toney could actually make a mark in this offense, aside from the moments he makes fans pull their hair out.
Even then, his drops and miscues pale in comparison to Cleveland's other problems.
The Browns currently face the reality that they still owe Deshaun Watson $138 million guaranteed. He just completed 53.3 percent of 45 passes for 169 yards and two interceptions against the Cowboys.
Meanwhile, Baker Mayfield, the QB they ditched for Watson, is having a career resurgence in Tampa Bay.
Worse still, Watson now faces a new, and even more serious, sexual assault accusation. A woman in Houston sued Watson in civil court, alleging he raped her in 2020.
Things are looking ugly in Cleveland. Kadarius Toney can't possibly make it worse.