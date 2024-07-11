Another NBA rando is mad about the Lakers drafting Bronny, which makes greater point
It was arguably the most controversial decision the Los Angeles Lakers front office could have made on June 27 -- selecting the son of LeBron James, Bronny James Jr., with the 55th overall pick in the NBA Draft. Some thought it was nepotism while others think that the younger James has what it takes despite averaging fairly low numbers in his one season at USC.
Everyone's speculations are subjective, especially what Steve Hunter had to say about the entire situation. Granted, all of us are entitled to their own opinion but something about his reaction seems like this decision hit a real trigger spot. All Lakers' Fan Nation Alex Kirschenbaum has the details about what transpired.
"For those that don't know... Late second round picks don't get guarantees," Hunter prefaced before saying, "Typically late second round picks don't get 4 year guaranteed roster spot deals either. This wasn't earned I'm sorry... And it's an egregious abuse of power from LBJ & [Klutch Sports CEO and Bronny and LeBron's agent] Rich Paul. It's a slap in the face to all of the kids out there who work their asses off to to get to the league. It's sneaky [Hollywood stuff] like this that turns a lot of people off about LeBron."
"This wasn't earned I'm sorry" is such a bold statement for Hunter to make about arguably the greatest player to step onto an NBA floor's son. Regardless, Bronny believes that he's prepared for what's ahead and his work ethic will help him make the push.
Will he become an All-Star during his NBA career? That's up for debate and his contract signing brought more concerns to the table — considering he was not a first-round selection.
Steven Hunter says that he's not 'taking anything away from Bronny' despite eyebrow raising comments
Hunter also states that he does not have anything against Bronny which seems hypocritical after saying that this opportunity was not earned. It's confusing, interesting and whatever else you want to call it — it will most likely fit.
"Not taking anything away from Bronny nor am I upset at Bronny," Hunter wrote. "Just know that this is a manipulation of our league and the integrity of what it truly takes to get there."
What was stated before the above quote seems like Hunter was doing exactly that — it feels like his discrediting James' basketball career. He's only 19 years old, come on.
James is on his way to playing with his dad in the NBA — something that has never been done before. It's truly history in the making.
Anyway, he can say and feel whatever he wants that's surely not going to play tricks on the future of the NBA.
Nice try, Hunter.