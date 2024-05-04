Former NFL star encourages Brandon Aiyuk to take drastic measures with 49ers
Former wide receivers Keyshawn Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh offered advice for wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is currently seeking a contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.
By Kinnu Singh
The San Francisco 49ers have operated under the assumption that all that glitters must be gold. By not shying away from lucrative contracts and franchise-altering trades, general manager John Lynch has built a juggernaut in San Francisco, albeit with a top-heavy roster.
San Francisco has the league's highest-paid running back (Christian McCaffrey), defensive end (Nick Bosa), and fullback (Kyle Juszczyk). They also boast the second-highest-paid inside linebacker (Fred Warner), the third-highest-paid tight end (George Kittle) and left tackle (Trent Williams), and the eighth-highest-paid wide receiver (Deebo Samuel). San Francisco has gotten away with the significant salaries since starting quarterback Brock Purdy is carrying a salary cap figure of just $1 million in 2024.
With so many large contracts on their payroll, the 49ers have struggled to find the salary cap space to retain their homegrown talent this offseason. San Francisco picked up the fifth-year option on wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk's rookie contract, but the budding star has made it clear that he's looking for a contract extension.
Keyshawn Johnson says Brandon Aiyuk should hold out, demand trade
On the “All Facts No Breaks” show, former wide receivers Keyshawn Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh discussed the difficulties of negotiating for a contract in the NFL. Johnson said he would hold out and demand a trade if he was in Aiyuk’s position.
“I’m not stepping my a-- on the field when $85 million of guaranteed money was just handed to [Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver] A.J. Brown,” Keyshawn Johnson said.
Aiyuk showed incremental improvements every season since he was selected with the No. 25 overall pick on the 2020 NFL Draft. Last season, he was named a second-team All-Pro after compiling 1,342 receiving yards in a Niners offense that attempted the fewest passes in the league. If Aiyuk was inserted into a pass-happy offense, his statistical output would likely explode.
“If I’m Aiyuk, I’m walking in and I’m telling them, ‘I don’t want to be here,’” Johnson added.
The longer the Niners have waited to sign Aiyuk, the more expensive his contract has become. As other wideouts across the league sign record-breaking contract extensions, Aiyuk’s value continues to rise. In late March, Spotrac’s market value estimations expected Aiyuk to receive a four-year, $96 million contract with an average annual salary of $24 million per year. In early May, that figure has risen to $106 million with an average annual salary of $26.5 million.
“They’ve got to figure this out,” Houshmandzadeh said. “As a player, I’m telling you, it does not make it easy when you’re constantly seeing [other players get] paid. It actually makes you mad … so now, it’s animosity, it starts to make you angry.”
With lingering contract extensions for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, that number will continue to rise. If the Niners want to extend Aiyuk, they’d be better off doing it sooner rather than later.
During an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” San Francisco general manager John Lynch offered some insight into the team’s wide receiver conundrum.
“I’m doing everything in my power to keep our roster together,” Lynch said. “That’s my goal. I don’t question that. When you talk about guys like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, they’re guys we drafted, they’re guys we take a lot of pride in what and who they’ve become and we couldn’t be more proud of those guys.”
San Francisco selected wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
“I foresee them trading Deebo [Samuel] after this season, giving Aiyuk a deal, and rolling with Aiyuk and Pearsall,” Houshmandzadeh said.