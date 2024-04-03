Updated Chiefs-49ers trade package for Brandon Aiyuk after Stefon Diggs trade
The Chiefs may not have to sell the farm to trade for 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, after all.
From the moment that the mere potential of the San Francisco 49ers trading wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk started being floated, the Kansas City Chiefs were mentioned as a possible landing spot. And while the Niners have maintained publicly that they don't plan on trading the former first-round pick, plans change, especially when contract negotiations aren't going well.
Then, on Wednesday, the Buffalo Bills traded wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans for only a 2025 second-round pick while sending a 2024 sixth-rounder and 2025 fifth-rounder to Houston along with Diggs.
Though Diggs is on a massive contract already and not looking for an extension while also being several years older than Aiyuk, that immediately had some fans wondering if the Chiefs or any interested franchise wouldn't have to give up quite as much to pry the receiver from the 49ers in a trade as previously expected.
So what would it take to get Brandon Aiyuk on the Chiefs in the wake of the Diggs trade?
Initially, our own Kinnu Singh had the Chiefs sending their first- and second-round picks from the 2024 NFL Draft (the No. 32 and 64 picks) to the 49ers for Aiyuk. That's probably a little rich for my blood to begin with, but even more so after seeing the return the Bills got for Diggs. So with this recent news, here's what an updated trade package could look like.
This definitely is a bit more complicated, but would make some sense. Given that the Chiefs have to sign Aiyuk to an extension if they were to trade for him, that diminishes some of the trade value. But Aiyuk's age and production still necessitates a bump up from that. As such, Kansas City still sends this year's second-round pick along with a fifth-rounder this year to the 49ers in this trade. There is then a swap of the Chiefs' third-rounder and the 49ers' fourth-rounder next year.
Given San Francisco's vocal reluctance to move Aiyuk at this point in time, this might look a bit outlandish. But again, if the Niners and the wideout are truly that far apart in negotations, they could feel that their hand would be forced as time goes on, perhaps with the NFL Draft getting even closer when they could see immediate value.
The other thing to consider is that the 49ers aren't in a situation like the Bengals with Tee Higgins. They would still have the franchise tag at their disposal next offseason, which could stifle some of their motivation to trade him this year. At the same time, trading Aiyuk on the tag would further diminish his trade value, thus netting San Francisco less from the Chiefs or otherwise. So if it seems like that's the ultimate outcome that this situation is trending toward, perhaps they are inclined to move him this offseason.
Even with the NFL Draft just over three weeks away, the parts around the league continue to move and these are the types of decisions being trifled over and discussed. But if the Chiefs are indeed interested in Aiyuk after seeing the Diggs trade, this deal might be enough to get the 49ers to budge -- or at least contemplate budging.