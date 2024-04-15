Former No. 1 pick suggests fascinating Kirk Cousins succession plan for Falcons
Cam Newton believes that the Atlanta Falcons should draft a quarterback next year despite signing Kirk Cousins to a monster deal this offseason.
By Kinnu Singh
The Colorado Buffaloes will likely garner an unprecedented amount of attention for the 2025 NFL Draft. Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback Travis Hunter are projected to be top-three prospects at their respective positions in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN's Matt Miller.
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders said that both of the team's star players will decide where they go in the draft next year. There are certain teams that Sanders doesn't want his son, Shedeur, to be drafted by. He also has been adamant about avoiding cold-weather cities.
Few prospects have managed to manipulate the draft — John Elway did it in 1983, and Eli Manning did it in 2004. Nobody has managed to pull it off since then, but Sanders is quite familiar with the draft process. The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback went through the process as a player when he was selected with the No. 5 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He covered the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft as an analyst after his playing career. Now, he's coaching players that will eventually go through the same process.
Cam Newton believes Falcons should draft Shedeur Sanders
Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, discussed potential landing spots for Shedeur Sanders during an appearance on "Club Shay Shay."
"If Prime can get Shedeur in Atlanta, all businesses including Magic City will be appreciative of that damn pick right there," Newton said.
"But I don't think he'll be a top-four pick as he was on record as saying," Newton added. "And that's fine."
Newton believes that Deion Sanders cares more about setting his son up for success at the professional level. Typically, the teams that are picking high in the draft have a dearth of talent and are riddled with instability.
Deion Sanders, who was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, has suggested that he also wants his son to wind up in Atlanta. It may not be that simple, however.
The Falcons signed former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract this offseason in hopes of ending their conundrum at the position. Atlanta could potentially release Cousins after the 2025 season with $25 million in dead money, but they would only take on a $12.5 million dead cap charge if they released Cousins after the 2026 season. Even so, drafting a quarterback to develop behind Cousins wouldn't be a bad idea.
Shedeur Sanders and Hunter both transferred from Jackson State to Colorado after Deion Sanders became the Buffaloes' coach last season.
In his first season at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. The Buffaloes finished the year with a 4-8 record.