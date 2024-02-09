Former player inspires nothing but concern about Bears new offensive coordinator
To members of the media Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba had less than thrilling and inspiring words for Bears fans amid new offensive coordinator hire.
By Jack Posey
Sitting with members of Chicago media and next to former Ohio State teammate Chris Olave, Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba didn’t have much to say when asked a simple question.
No, literally, when asked about the new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, Smith-Njiba couldn’t get out an answer but managed to say, “Good luck to y’all.”
Waldron coached Smith-Njigba last year as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. Not exactly high praise for the new coach.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba didn't raise expectations for Shane Waldron in Chicago
Coaching with the Seahawks, Waldron helped lead the team to a 9-8 record and barely missed the postseason. Waldron led an offense that scored 37 touchdowns and amassed 5,490 yards on the year with star players such as Geno Smith, Kenneth Walker, D.K. Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Smith-Njigba. Along with former head coach Pete Carrol, Waldron leaves the team this offseason. New Seattle head coach Mike MacDonald has yet to name Waldron’s replacement.
Waldron now slides into place as the Bears' offensive coordinator as their former coordinator Luke Getsy heads to the desert to join the Las Vegas Raiders. Waldron will try to implement an improved game plan, but that might prove easier said than done with the team’s looming decision of what to do with Justin Fields and the No. 1 overall pick. Fields passed for 2,526 yards and 16 touchdowns and 657 rushing yards with four touchdowns, while throwing nine interceptions and losing three fumbles.
Smith-Njigba’s reaction to the question of being asked about Waldron raises the question of character and incites thoughts that the days of less-than-impressive offense in Chicago are going to continue.
It is entirely possible that Smith-Njigba had a “brain fart” and has nothing but good things to say about Waldron. I’m guessing that Smith-Njigba wasn’t prepared to answer the question as is evident in the interview. On top of that, he probably did not want to say the wrong thing, because he is frustrated with his usage during the 2023 season.
Smith-Njigba caught 63 passes for 628 yards and four touchdowns.