Fortinet Championship payout distribution 2023: Prize money, purse
Breaking down the prize money and Fortinet Championship payout distribution for this week at Silverado in Napa, CA with Sahith Theegala eyeing his first PGA Tour win.
The first event of the PGA Tour's new FedEx Fall has been underway this weekend -- albeit before another break to make way for the Ryder Cup -- at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The new fall format will see a plethora of players who failed to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs (the Top 70 from last regular season) compete to try and earn their way into signature events.
Justin Thomas, who is both trying to earn those signature event entires after finishing 71st in the standings last season while also tuning up for Rome and the Ryder Cup, led the way in the Fortinet Championship field. Alongside him was two-time defending champion Max Homa. But it was Sahith Theegala who took control of the tournament going into Sunday with a two-shot lead, seeking his first PGA Tour victory.
This could be a groundswell moment for Theegala, and it could also very well mean life-changing prize money. Though the entire Fortinet Championship payout will come from a pedestrian $8.4 million purse, there is still plenty of prize money on the line. So let's take a look at the winner's share of that $8.4 million before we see the entire Fortinet Championship payout distribution by finishing position.
Fortinet Championship payout distribution: Winner's prize money in 2023
The winner of the Fortinet Championship will receive $1.512 million in prize money. Many of the FedEx Fall events that we're set to see throughout the end of 2023 will likely carry similar payouts for the tournament winners as there are no signature events with elevated purses. Even still, $1.512 million for four days worth of work, even if strenuous, seems well worth it.
Fortinet Championship payout distribution by finishing position
Finishing Position at Fortinet Championship
Payout/Prize Money
Winner
$1.512 million
2nd
$915,600
3rd
$579,600
4th
$411,600
5th
$344,400
6th
$304,500
7th
$283,500
8th
$262,500
9th
$245,700
10th
$228,900
11th
$212,100
12th
$195,300
13th
$178,500
14th
$161,700
15th
$153,300
16th
$144,900
17th
$136,500
18th
$128,100
19th
$119,700
20th
$111,300
21st
$102,900
22nd
$94,500
23rd
$87,780
24th
$81,060
25th
$74,340
26th
$67,620
27th
$65,100
28th
$62,580
29th
$60,060
30th
$57,540
31st
$55,020
32nd
$52,500
33rd
$49,980
34th
$47,880
35th
$45,780
36th
$43,680
37th
$41,580
38th
$39,900
39th
$38,220
40th
$36,540
41st
$34,860
42nd
$33,180
43rd
$31,500
44th
$29,820
45th
$28,140
46th
$26,460
47th
$24,780
48th
$23,436
49th
$22,260
50th
$21,588
51st
$21,084
52nd
$20,580
53rd
$20,244
54th
$19,908
55th
$19,740
56th
$19,572
57th
$19,404
58th
$19,236
59th
$19,068
60th
$18,900
61st
$18,732
62nd
$18,564
63rd
$18,396
64th
$18,228
65th
$18,060
66th
$17,892
67th
$17,724
68th
$17,556
As mentioned, Theegala came into the final round at the Fortinet with the lead. More important than any amount of prize money, however, is getting his first win on the PGA Tour. He's experienced several close calls since the former Pepperdine star entered the fray, and it's felt like only a matter of time before he breaks through with a victory.
That matter of time might be ending in Napa this week.