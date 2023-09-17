Fansided

Fortinet Championship payout distribution 2023: Prize money, purse

Breaking down the prize money and Fortinet Championship payout distribution for this week at Silverado in Napa, CA with Sahith Theegala eyeing his first PGA Tour win.

By Cody Williams

Fortinet Championship - Round Three
Fortinet Championship - Round Three / Al Chang/ISI Photos/GettyImages
The first event of the PGA Tour's new FedEx Fall has been underway this weekend -- albeit before another break to make way for the Ryder Cup -- at the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The new fall format will see a plethora of players who failed to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs (the Top 70 from last regular season) compete to try and earn their way into signature events.

Justin Thomas, who is both trying to earn those signature event entires after finishing 71st in the standings last season while also tuning up for Rome and the Ryder Cup, led the way in the Fortinet Championship field. Alongside him was two-time defending champion Max Homa. But it was Sahith Theegala who took control of the tournament going into Sunday with a two-shot lead, seeking his first PGA Tour victory.

This could be a groundswell moment for Theegala, and it could also very well mean life-changing prize money. Though the entire Fortinet Championship payout will come from a pedestrian $8.4 million purse, there is still plenty of prize money on the line. So let's take a look at the winner's share of that $8.4 million before we see the entire Fortinet Championship payout distribution by finishing position.

Fortinet Championship payout distribution: Winner's prize money in 2023

The winner of the Fortinet Championship will receive $1.512 million in prize money. Many of the FedEx Fall events that we're set to see throughout the end of 2023 will likely carry similar payouts for the tournament winners as there are no signature events with elevated purses. Even still, $1.512 million for four days worth of work, even if strenuous, seems well worth it.

Fortinet Championship payout distribution by finishing position

Finishing Position at Fortinet Championship

Payout/Prize Money

Winner

$1.512 million

2nd

$915,600

3rd

$579,600

4th

$411,600

5th

$344,400

6th

$304,500

7th

$283,500

8th

$262,500

9th

$245,700

10th

$228,900

11th

$212,100

12th

$195,300

13th

$178,500

14th

$161,700

15th

$153,300

16th

$144,900

17th

$136,500

18th

$128,100

19th

$119,700

20th

$111,300

21st

$102,900

22nd

$94,500

23rd

$87,780

24th

$81,060

25th

$74,340

26th

$67,620

27th

$65,100

28th

$62,580

29th

$60,060

30th

$57,540

31st

$55,020

32nd

$52,500

33rd

$49,980

34th

$47,880

35th

$45,780

36th

$43,680

37th

$41,580

38th

$39,900

39th

$38,220

40th

$36,540

41st

$34,860

42nd

$33,180

43rd

$31,500

44th

$29,820

45th

$28,140

46th

$26,460

47th

$24,780

48th

$23,436

49th

$22,260

50th

$21,588

51st

$21,084

52nd

$20,580

53rd

$20,244

54th

$19,908

55th

$19,740

56th

$19,572

57th

$19,404

58th

$19,236

59th

$19,068

60th

$18,900

61st

$18,732

62nd

$18,564

63rd

$18,396

64th

$18,228

65th

$18,060

66th

$17,892

67th

$17,724

68th

$17,556

As mentioned, Theegala came into the final round at the Fortinet with the lead. More important than any amount of prize money, however, is getting his first win on the PGA Tour. He's experienced several close calls since the former Pepperdine star entered the fray, and it's felt like only a matter of time before he breaks through with a victory.

That matter of time might be ending in Napa this week.

