Francisco Alvarez’s NSFW reaction to Mets walk-off home run is exactly the attitude NY needs
By James Nolan
Francisco Alvarez lifted the New York Mets over one of the best teams in MLB with a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth and his raw emotions were on full display. With the win over the Baltimore Orioles in this fashion, the Mets could gain momentum at just the right time.
Carlos Mendoza’s squad sits 1.5 games back of the final Wild Card spot in the National League. New York will face two tough opponents after the final two games in their series against Baltimore.
The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks own the top two spots in the NL Wild Card. New York will head to San Diego for a four-game set against the Padres following their next two games. Afterward, they’ll face the red-hot Diamondbacks out west.
The Mets offense must step up in their upcoming stretch of games
New York needs all the momentum they can get right now. Their next stretch of games could make or break their playoff chances. Alvarez’s energy is exactly what the Mets need right now.
The Mets have a lot of struggling bats in their lineup right now. Outside of Francisco Lindor’s MVP-caliber play and Mark Vientos’ ascension, no one has been hitting consistently for New York. J.D. Martinez only has two HRs in August, and Brandon Nimmo is batting .208 this month.
They’ll also need their polar bear to step things up, as he’s struggled with runners on base all year. Out of Pete Alonso’s 27 HRs this season, 16 have come with the bases empty. With the bases empty, he’s posted a .272 BA this season. With runners in scoring position, he holds a .212 BA.
If the Mets want to get going over these next stretch of games, they’ll need their offense to start firing on all cylinders. Their pitching has been red-hot as of late. David Peterson, Luis Severino, and Sean Manaea have had a great stretch of starts. On top of that, New York’s bullpen has been great as of late.
If New York starts to go on a run, it will come at the perfect time. Monday night's game seemed to be slipping away from the Mets, but Alvarez clutched up in the most important spot of the game. If his energy becomes contagious, his team could slide up the standings in the National League Wild Card.