Sense a theme? Francisco Lindor's All-Star snub streak reaches unprecedented level
In the latest thrilling New York Mets win, Francisco Lindor came through when the team needed him most. He ripped a go-ahead two-run single with the Mets down to their final out to give the team the lead they would not relinquish. It was his third hit of the day and his fourth time reaching base. He continued to play at the MVP-caliber level he had been playing at for much of the first half.
It was the latest of many clutch moments for Lindor this season, and really since he put on a Mets uniform for the first time back in 2021. He's often spoken about as if he shouldn't even be in the major leagues, for whatever reason, but Lindor has been one of the best players in the majors since New York acquired him.
The disrespect doesn't only come from fans. MLB, for whatever reason, has left him off of the All-Star team for the entirety of his Mets career. Yes, he has been a slow starter, and he didn't deserve to make the team in 2021, but just look at this one statistic.
Lindor has statistically been one of the most productive players in the majors year in and year out in both the first and second half, yet he cannot find his way onto the NL All-Star team. It happened again on Sunday when Lindor was inexplicably left off of the roster.
Francisco Lindor continues to be snubbed for no good reason
Is there any real reason for this? How is it that Lindor can be the only one of the ten most productive players in the National League according to fWAR to not make the All-Star team?
You just can't make this stuff up. Lindor has finished ninth in the NL MVP balloting in each of the last two seasons, and there's a very good chance he'll finish within the top ten again this season while being left off of the All-Star Game roster in all three years.
Lindor hasn't only been one of the best NL shortstops since he last made the All-Star team, but he has consistently been one of the best players in the majors. He's a complete player who contributes offensively, defensively, and on the base paths.
Lindor had a miserable start to his season in which he had just one hit in his first 31 at-bats. While there's no excusing that, he has slashed .271/.330/.486 since then with 15 home runs, 44 RBI, and 16 stolen bases while playing a Gold Glove-caliber shortstop.
Since being moved to the leadoff spot permanently in mid-May, Lindor is slashing .301/.361/.527 with eight home runs and 24 RBI. That's a 44-game sample size for those keeping score. Trea Turner, the NL's starting shortstop, has played in 51 games all season.
What makes this particular snub even weirder is that Pete Alonso in the midst of a down year was New York's All-Star representative. With injuries to Mookie Betts and Fernando Tatis Jr., MLB has an opportunity to right a wrong by getting Lindor to Arlington. Let's hope they can do that.