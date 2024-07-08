Sense a theme? Francisco Lindor's All-Star snub streak reaches unprecedented level

Francisco Lindor has not made an All Star Game since 2019.



How bad is that?



Since 2019 he's 7th in MLB in WAR. Not among shortstops, but *overall*.



He's 24th in hits, he has 100 home runs.



He's 4th in MLB in defensive value, but has no Gold Gloves in that time as well. https://t.co/dybmGOMeDX