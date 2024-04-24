Frank Vogel acknowledges that the Timberwolves are in the Suns' heads
Turnovers, technical fouls, and a timid big three — Vogel admits the Timberwolves are living rent-free in the Phoenix Suns' heads after Game 2.
By Kyle Delaney
Last night, the Phoenix Suns faced the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their first-round series. Despite being up by one point at halftime, Phoenix couldn't finish the game and lost to Minnesota 105-93. Several times throughout the game, it felt like it was the Suns vs. the officials. After the game, Suns head coach Frank Vogel didn't mince his words and acknowledged that the Timberwolves are very much in the Suns' heads.
"We didn't keep our composure," Vogel said. When asked why the Suns failed to maintain their composure, whether due to the game not going their way or the Minnesota crowd, Vogel simply said, "All of the above. But, we've got to be better."
Per @GeraldBourguet on Twitter/X:
Vogel also attributed the Suns' lack of poise to the increased intensity of the playoffs, saying, "The emotions are higher in the playoffs. The NBA Playoffs will test your emotional stability." With a 0-2 deficit in the series, the Phoenix Suns are approaching now-or-never territory as they prepare for Game 3 at Footprint Center.
In the second half, Minnesota outscored Phoenix 55-42. A 13-point Minnesota lead turned into 16 when Frank Vogel was assessed a technical foul with five minutes left in the game. Devin Booker fouled out late in the fourth quarter. On top of that, Durant, Booker, and Beal combined to shoot 18-for-45 from the field. Overall, it just wasn't Phoenix's night.
It's different for the Timberwolves, who haven't taken a 2-0 lead in a playoff series since 2004. Minnesota started the game on an 8-0 run, every Timberwolves starter finished with double digits in scoring, and according to ESPN's Matt Williams, the Timberwolves have already outscored the Suns by 33 points off turnovers so far in their first round series — the largest difference in points off turnovers through the first 2 games of a series since the Heat in the 2013 Conf Semis vs the Bulls. As far as composure goes, the stats speak for themselves.
Yet, no matter what, Vogel remains confident in his team and he expects them to be able to handle the adversity. "We’ve had our bumps in the road as you would expect with a group that’s put together in year one," Vogel said, continuing, "I’m very confident in what our games are gonna look like in Game 3 and Game 4.” It's going to be all about execution and focus for Phoenix going forward.