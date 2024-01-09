Is Franz Wagner playing tonight? Latest injury update for Timberwolves vs. Magic
The Orlando Magic have cooled a bit, with just a 5-8 record in their last 13 games, and will be down their second-leading scorer on Tuesday night as Franz Wagner remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle.
By Phil Watson
The Orlando Magic have taken the next step in the rebuilding process this season, leaping into playoff contention as their young players mature. But injuries are taking a toll of late and the Magic won't have second-leading scorer Franz Wagner on Tuesday night as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Kia Center.
Wagner will miss his third straight game since spraining his ankle early during Orlando's double-overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday during their 1-3 Western road trip.
It's been a rough go for Orlando over the last few weeks as injuries mounted. While the Magic have won their last two games, they are just 5-8 since Dec. 15 with losing streaks of four and three games, respectively, in that span.
Franz Wagner not the only player missing in action for Magic on Tuesday
Besides Wagner, who is averaging career-highs of 20.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 33.4 minutes per game this season, the Magic will be without big man Wendell Carter Jr. (right knee tendinitis), reserve guard Gary Harris (strained right calf), oft-injured big Jonathan Isaac (strained right hamstring) and veteran Joe Ingles (sprained left ankle).
Harris injured his calf at Sacramento after Wagner was injured while contesting a shot in the first quarter.
Last season's Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, has stepped up his production and efficiency while leading Orlando from the depths of the Eastern Conference into contention for a playoff berth. Banchero averages 23.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 35.0 minutes per game with shooting splits of .461/.385/.710. The only slippage from his rookie year, when he shot .427/.298/.738, has been at the foul line.
The Magic were 34-48 last season, six games out of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, and didn't gain their 21st win until Feb. 3. The 34 victories were a 12-game improvement from a 22-60 mark in 2021-22 and Orlando was 21-51 in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season.
The team's last playoff appearance was in the COVID-19 bubble in 2020 and the franchise has just one winning season since 2012-13.