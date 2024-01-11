Freak Jaire Alexander injury could cost Packers against Cowboys
Jaire Alexander can't catch a break on the health front, suffering a freak injury during a jog-through practice.
Now is the time for Green Bay Packers fans to hold their breath.
Sure, nerves were always bound to be high going into a playoff matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, but there's something more to be worried about because of a frustratingly-timed accident.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander didn't practice on Thursday and is "day-to-day" with an ankle injury after stepping on someone's foot during Wednesday's jog-through. Alexander rolled his ankle, according to head coach Matt LaFleur, in "kind of a freak deal."
Jaire Alexander injury update: Packers cornerback day-to-day
Injuries have already created a frustrating season for Alexander, who missed nine games with a nagging shoulder problem. He was suspended for another game in Week 17 for participating in the pregame coin toss when he was not designated as a captain.
The cornerback was a Pro Bowler in 2022 but his limited participation in the 2023 season kept him out of the mix this year.
Alexander had his best game of the season, at least in terms of grades from Pro Football Focus, in the regular-season finale against the Bears.
Having him at his healthiest with a matchup against CeeDee Lamb on the horizon was good news for the Packers. Now, he's banged up in a whole new way.
On the plus side, Green Bay may just be siding with caution at this point. Rolling an ankle isn't a particularly huge concern. There was no indication he even suffered a sprain of any significance. We have to assume at this point that Alexander will be able to suit up on Sunday.
The biggest disturbance may be the Packers needing a contingency plan if Alexander isn't able to play.
Defensive coordinator Joe Barry told Ryan Wood of The Athletic that he's hopeful the cornerback will be able to practice on Friday.
On the other side of the ball, wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who was sent to the hospital on Sunday after coughing up blood, was limited in practice on Thursday. He told Rob Demovsky of ESPN that he's "feeling normal," so that sounds like a positive development.