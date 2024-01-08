Packers WR’s injury sounds legitimately terrifying to be day-to-day
You don't expect a player who was coughing up blood on Sunday to be day-to-day on Monday.
Romeo Doubs didn't catch a pass in the Green Bay Packers' season finale against the Chicago Bears. He was busy coughing up blood and going to the hospital.
The wide receiver was targeted on Green Bay's first drive but suffered a chest injury that knocked him out of the game. Apparently it was concerning enough that the team sent him to the hospital during the game to get checked out.
After a check up, there was good news. Doubs was sent back to Lambeau Field in time to join in the postgame celebrations after the Packers clinched the playoffs with a 17-9 victory.
Surprisingly, he's now officially listed as day-to-day with the Packers getting ready to face the Cowboys in the Wild Card round on Sunday.
Romeo Doubs injury update: WR day-to-day after coughing up blood
Coughing up blood is never a good sign after taking a hit on the football field. But it doesn't sound like Doubs was seriously injured. He wouldn't be day-to-day if that was the case.
It would take a trained medical professional to guess at the true nature of Doubs' chest injury. I am not a trained medical professional. So we'll leave it at that.
It is important that Doubs has even a chance to suit up on Sunday. The Packers managed to survive without him and Christian Watson, who missed out with a hamstring injury and is still a question going into the playoffs.
Jayden Reed and company did step up in his absence. The rookie had four catches for 112 yards while Dontayvion Wicks popped up with two touchdowns with six catches for 61 yards. Bo Melton also carried the load with five catches for 62 yards.
Still, Green Bay won't want to be missing two of their primary receiving threats in the playoffs. Doubs was second behind Jayden Reed this season with 59 catches for 674 yards and eight touchdowns.