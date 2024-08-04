Freddie Freeman, wife Chelsea deliver encouraging update on young son
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has been away from the team for over a week due to a family emergency involving his 3-year-old son, Maximus. Freddie's wife, Chelsea, updated Dodgers and baseball fans about the situation earlier this week. Maximum has been diagnosed with Guillain-Barre syndrome.
"These have been the hardest and scariest days of our lives. Maximus is such a special boy and he has been fighting SO hard. This is going to be a journey to recover, but we have faith that he will be completely healed," Chelsea wrote at the time.
Maximus was in full-body paralysis and taken to the hospital to have his lungs reinforced. It was there that he was diagnosed with the aforementioned Guillain-Barre syndrome, which per the Mayo clinic is a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves.
Chelsea Freeman and Freddie Freeman give further update on son Maximus's condition
Per Chelsea's Instagram story, Max had his feeding tube removed on Saturday, which is a tremendous update on an otherwise frightening situation involving the Freemans' young son. This comes just days after he had his breathing tube removed as well, per Chelsea's previous post:
"We have been blown away by his improvements in the last 48 hours. Maximus was excavated from his breathing tube and taken off of the ventilator yesterday, which is a huge win for us. We believe in the power of prayer and we have been witnessing a miracle in his recovery. Please continue to cover Maximus and our family in your prayers. We really appreciate and have felt all of your support," Chelsea Freeman wrote.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts relayed his thoughts on the matter as well, saying that he hadn't seen the post itself, but had been in constant contact with Freddie Freeman.
"I didn't even see that post, but I was texting with Freddie yesterday," Roberts said. "He says that they're encouraged, so we're just holding out hope and prayers."
It's unclear when Freeman will return to the team, but he is not in the Dodgers Sunday lineup against the Athletics.