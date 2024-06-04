Full 2024 Stanley Cup Final Schedule: Dates, Times & Channel
By Scott Rogust
And then there were two. 16 teams entered the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, and now only two remain with the chance to hoist one of the most prestigious and hard-to-gain championships in professional sports.
This year, it will be the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers against the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers in the Stanley Cup Final.
The Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Final for the second consecutive year, and they did so in impressive fashion. Florida got through the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and New York Rangers, a true gauntlet, to make it back into the Final. Perhaps the most incredible thing is that the Panthers did so by dominating their competition.
As for the Oilers, they are back in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006. This is also the first time that NHL superstar Connor McDavid will compete for the Stanley Cup. The Oilers made it through the Los Angeles Kings, Vancouver Canucks, and Dallas Stars to clinch their spot in the Final. Now, they will look to become the first Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup since the Montreal Canadiens did so in 1993.
This truly has the makings of being an exciting Stanley Cup Final. For those wondering what the full schedule is for the series, as well as what channel each game will be on.
Full 2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule
Game #
Date
Location
Time
Channel/Streaming
1
Saturday, June 8
Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Fla.
8:00 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
2
Monday, June 10
Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Fla.
8:00 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
3
Thursday, June 13
Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
8:00 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
4
Saturday, June 15
Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
8:00 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
5 (if necessary)
Tuesday, June 18
Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Fla.
8:00 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
6 (if necessary)
Friday, June 21
Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
8:00 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
7 (if necessary)
Monday, June 24
Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Fla.
8:00 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN+
You won't have to remember multiple channels and start times for the Oilers vs. Panthers Stanley Cup Final. Every game will be airing on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET. Fans can also stream the games on ESPN+, which allows you to either sign in with your cable or satellite account credentials or sign up for an ESPN+ subscription if you don't have a cable or satellite service.
As for the locations, Florida holds home ice advantage, due in part to the team holding the better regular season record. The Panthers ended the season with 110 points, while the Oilers had 104 points. So, Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise will host Games 1 and 2 and, if necessary, Games 5 and 7. The Oilers, meanwhile, will host Games 3 and 4, and Game 6 if necessary.