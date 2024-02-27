Full list of brothers to play in NBA history
These sets of siblings not only followed the same dream of playing in the NBA, but achieved it, and some even did it at the same time.
By Kevin Reyes
Growing up with a brother is already tough (or fun, depending on the day) enough. However, I can only imagine how much tougher that equation gets when all siblings are stellar athletes, especially in the same sport. In these instances, competition in the household was very tough.
It's one thing to grow up with an NBA player as your dad. It's an entirely different one to grow up with a family member who is close in age and is living in the same household following the same dream. These players fulfilled that dream, and some even competed or teamed up to play in the NBA.
There have been over 70 sets of brothers that have, at some point, all played in the NBA. Here's all of them:
- Shandon and Willie Anderson
- Giannis, Kostas and Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- LaMelo and Lonzo Ball
- Brent, Drew and Jon Barry
- Charles and Dudley Bradley
- Julian and Justin Champagnie
- Jarron and Jason Collins
- Seth and Stephen Curry
- Brad and Mickey Davis
- John and Leon Douglas
- Goran and Zoran Dragic
- Derek Fisher and Duane Washington
- Bob and Dick Fitzgerald
- Marc and Pau Gasol
- Derrick and George Gervin
- Glen and Grant Gondrezick
- Joey and Stephen Graham
- Harvey and Horace Grant
- Jerami and Jerian Grant
- Blake and Taylor Griffin
- Al and Matt Guokas
- Ben and Tyler Hansbrough
- Juancho and Willy Hernangomez
- Aaron, Jrue and Justin Holiday
- Eric and Vinnie Johnson
- Caldwell, Charles, Major and Wil Jones
- Nick and Steve Jones
- Tre and Tyus Jones
- Albert and Bernard King
- Carl and Marcus Landry
- Ron and Russ Lee
- Brook and Robin Lopez
- Caleb and Cody Martin
- Rodney and Scooter McCray
- Jaden and Jalen McDaniels
- Al and Dick McGuire
- Bill and Gary Melchionni
- Ed and George Mikan
- Evan and Isaiah Mobley
- Marcus and Markieff Morris
- Keegan and Kris Murray
- Calvin and Kenny Natt
- Audie and Sylvester Norris
- Charles and Ed O’Bannon
- Bud and Ralph Ogden
- Don and Mac Otten
- Jannero and Jeremy Pargo
- Jim and John Paxson
- George and Henry Pearcy
- Chuck and Wesley Person
- Mason and Miles Plumlee
- Brent and Mark Price
- Jim and Mike Price
- Kenny and Phil Rollins
- Campy, Frank and Walker Russell
- Brandon and Kareem Rush
- Steve and Tom Scheffler
- Purvis and Steve Short
- Connie and Johnny Simmons
- Chris and J.R. Smith
- Mike and Willie Sojourner
- Sam and Tom Stith
- Jeff and Marquis Teague
- Carl and Charles Thomas
- Amen and Ausar Thompson
- Klay and Mychel Thompson
- Dick and Tom Van Arsdale
- George and John Trapp
- Jay and Sam Vincent
- Franz and Moritz Wagner
- Gus and Raw Williams
- Michael and Morlon Wiley
- Dominique and Gerald Wilkins
- Delon and Dorell Wright
- Cody, Luke and Tyler Zeller