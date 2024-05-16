Full Monday Night Football schedule for 2024 NFL season
The 2024 NFL schedule is officially here and Monday Night Football is officially on its own comeback tour. After the package fell out of favor following the move from ABC to ESPN in 2006, leading to a lower-quality schedule, the NFL has made a strong effort to put more marquee games back on Monday night since ESPN hired Joe Buck and Troy Aikman away from FOX to be their broadcast team.
ABC is also expected to be heavily involved again as the network didn't schedule any new programming for Monday nights in the fall, leaving the door open for as many as 10 Monday night broadcasts over the air. Seven of those figure to be simulcasts with ESPN while a few exclusive games will pop up during weeks when ESPN produces a Monday night doubleheader.
Who will appear on the Monday night stage this fall? Read on for a look at the full Monday night schedule for the 2024 season.
2024 Monday Night Football Schedule
The Monday night package starts off with a bang as ESPN gets a second crack at Aaron Rodgers' New York Jets' debut as he leads Gang Green out west in Week 1 for a showdown against the reigning NFC champion San Francisco 49ers. Rodgers infamously suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 1 of the 2023 season on Monday night at home against the Buffalo Bills, and ESPN will also get another shot at that matchup in Week 6.
The 49ers will also be involved in another massive Monday night showdown in Week 17 when they host the Detroit Lions in the last NFL game of the calendar year. That contest is a rematch of the 2024 NFC Championship Game, which saw a massive 49ers rally in the second half to stun the Lions and deny them their first trip to the Super Bowl.
There are more doubleheaders on tap as well with Weeks 4 and 15 scheduled to feature multiple Monday night games. The battle of Texas will also be a highlight of the Monday night schedule as the Cowboys host the Houston Texans in Week 11 acti