What's the furthest the Indiana Pacers have ever gone in the NBA Playoffs?
By Ian Levy
The Indiana Pacers have obviously benefited from injuries to the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks during the 2024 NBA Playoffs, but that doesn't change the outcome. They're in the Eastern Conference Finals and look as prepared as anyone in the East to challenge the Boston Celtics.
They still have a serious challenge in front of them but they're already adding to the postseason legacy of a franchise that has had its share of both peaks and valleys. The Pacers have made the playoffs more often than not, and they've made the Eastern Conference Finals before, but they haven't had much success in getting further.
Indiana Pacers all-time postseason record
The Pacers franchise has been around for 57 seasons — 48 in the NBA and nine more before that as a member of the ABA. Between the two leagues, they've made the postseason 37 times and posted a 192-179 record. Since the merger, they've posted a 123-131 postseason record in the NBA.
Indiana Pacers best postseason results
SEASON
RECORD
RESULT
1968-69
44-34
Lost Finals*
1969-70
59-25
Won Finals*
1971-72
47-37
Won Finals*
1972-73
51-33
Won Finals*
1974-75
45-39
Lost Finals*
1993-94
47-35
Lost E. Conference Finals
1994-95
52-30
Lost E. Conference Finals
1997-98
58-24
Lost E. Conference Finals
1998-99
33-17
Lost E. Conference Finals
1999-00
56-26
Lost Finals
2003-04
61-21
Lost E. Conference Finals
2012-13
49-32
Lost E. Conference Finals
2013-14
56-26
Lost E. Conference Finals
The Pacers made the ABA Finals five times, winning three titles. Since the ABA-NBA merger, they've made the Eastern Conference Finals eight previous times, advancing to the NBA Finals just once — in 2000 when they lost to the Los Angeles Lakers. Their seven previous losses in the Eastern Conference Finals have come at the hands of the Knicks (1994 and 1999), Magic (1995), Bulls (1998), Pistons (2004) and Heat (2013 and 2014).
Of those seven previous Conference Finals losses, three — the Bulls in 1998, Pistons in 2004 and Heat in 2013 — were at the hands of the eventual champions.
The Pacers are one of 10 current NBA teams to have never won a championship. The Minnesota Timberwolves are another of those 10 teams and with both in the respective Conference Finals there's a good chance at least one is able to remove themselves from the list this season.