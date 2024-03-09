Future March Madness locations, host cities for 2025, 2026 and beyond
The road to the Final Four will end in Phoenix this year, but where will the NCAA Tournament bring March Madness in the future?
Selection Sunday sets college basketball off on the road to the Final Four, a popular slogan for CBS' March Madness coverage that has made its way onto the NCAA Tournament's courts over the past decade. While this year's venues are already locked in, the NCAA is already well into its planning for future editions of March Madness.
The Final Four has been scheduled out through 2030 while all sites for the next two tournaments after the 2024 edition have been established. Where is March Madness heading over the next few years?
2025 NCAA Tournament Sites
As is tradition, the 2025 First Four will be held in Dayton, Ohio at the University of Dayton Arena. First and second round sites will be in Cleveland, Ohio (at Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse); Denver, Colorado (at Ball Arena); Milwaukee, Wisconsin (at the FiServ Forum); Providence, Rhode Island (at Amica Mutual Pavilion); Raleigh, North Carolina (at PNC Arena); Lexington, Kentucky (at Rupp Arena); Seattle, Washington (at Climate Pledge Arena) and Wichita, Kansas (at Intrust Bank Arena).
The regionals will be held in Atlanta, Georgia (at State Farm Arena for the South Region); Indianapolis, Indiana (at Lucas Oil Stadium for the Midwest Region); Newark, New Jersey (at the Prudential Center for the East Region) and San Francisco, California (at the Chase Center for the West Region). The Final Four and national championship game will be played in San Antonio, Texas at the Alamodome.
2026 NCAA Tournament Sites
Once again, the 2026 First Four will be held in Dayton, Ohio at the University of Dayton Arena. First and second round sites will be in Buffalo, New York (at the KeyBank Center); Greenville, South Carolina (at Bon Secours Wellness Arena); Tampa, Florida (at Amalie Arena); Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (at the Paycom Center); Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (at the Wells Fargo Center); Portland, Oregon (at Moda Center); San Diego, California (at Viejas Arena) and St. Louis, Missouri (at the Enterprise Center).
The regionals will be held in Chicago, Illinois (at the United Center for the Midwest Region); Houston, Texas (at the Toyota Center for the South Region); San Jose, California (at the SAP Center for the West Region) and Washington, D.C. (at Capital One Arena for the East Region). The Final Four and national championship will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Final Four locations for 2027, 2028, 2029 and 2030
The regional sites have not been set beyond 2026 but the Final Four has been locked in for 2027 (at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan), 2028 (Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada), 2029 (Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana) and 2030 (AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas).