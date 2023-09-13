Garrett Wilson reveals what Aaron Rodgers said to WR after catastrophic injury
New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson revealed what quarterback Aaron Rodgers told him after suffering a season-ending injury.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets' dream season took a massive hit early on. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who the team acquired from the Green Bay Packers this offseason to help them make a push to the playoffs for the first time since 2010, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury on his fourth play with the team. With that, the excitement from Jets fans flew out of MetLife Stadium, albeit until the Jets mounted a comeback to pick up the 22-16 win in overtime. But, losing Rodgers so early in the season is still a gut punch to the fanbase that has been seeking joy for a long time.
Wide receiver Garrett Wilson, who scored the game-tying touchdown on Monday night, appeared on ESPN's "Bart and Hahn" and discussed how he was feeling after Rodgers' injury and his interaction with him afterward. Wilson said that it was "heartbreaking," and revealed that he went into the training room at halftime to check in on Rodgers. Wilson said that he hugged Rodgers and told him he loved him, to which the veteran quarterback replied, "Sorry kid."
Jets: Aaron Rodgers tells Garrett Wilson, 'sorry kid' after suffering season-ending injury
Rodgers only played four official snaps for the Jets in 2023 before suffering a torn left Achilles after a sack by Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd. Only one pass was thrown by Rodgers, which was incomplete as he evaded pressure.
Jets fans were hyped heading into the season with Rodgers throwing passes to Wilson, who recorded 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie year. The duo would play briefly in the preseason finale against the New York Giants, in which Rodgers threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Wilson on a fade route.
With Rodgers done for the season, head coach Robert Saleh reiterated on Monday and Tuesday that Zach Wilson, their 2021 second-overall pick, would be their starting quarterback. As for bringing in a quarterback, Saleh said that there won't be a competition, as they will look to bring in a quarterback to fill out the depth chart.
The expectations for the Jets may have taken a hit with Rodgers done for the season. However, they have a great defense that forced four turnovers by Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and offensive pieces like Wilson, Allen Lazard, and Breece Hall to make an impact. But losing Rodgers was not only heartbreaking for Jets fans, but also for players on the team.