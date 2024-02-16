Geno Smith had perfectly joyous social media reaction to contract news
Geno Smith is happy to be sticking around in Seattle.
The Seattle Seahawks will officially enter the 2024 season with Geno Smith at quarterback. The 33-year-old will remain on the roster through Friday, at which point his $12.7 million salary for next season becomes fully guaranteed.
While there was speculation about Seattle either splurging on a free agent or drafting Smith's eventual replacement, the state of the QB market dissuaded the Seahawks' front office from making a significant change.
From ESPN's Adam Schefter:
"The Seahawks believed that, in today’s market, with salaries soaring for starting quarterbacks, the right decision was to pay the money, per sources. Now Geno Smith will represent a value to them - or any other team that decides to reach out to see if it can acquire Smith via trade. But Seattle now has locked in Smith, and Smith has locked in his $12.7 million."
Smith's contract does indeed represent a value. Last season marked Smith's second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 3,624 yards, 20 touchdowns, and nine interceptions in 15 starts.
Smith has found new life in Seattle these past couple seasons after spending the better part of a decade as a backup. Judging from his social media reaction, Smith is happy with the Seahawks' decision to keep him around.
ESPN's Mina Kimes tweeted out that Seattle probably can't improve upon Geno in the open market. The QB agrees.
Geno Smith appears content after Seahawks guarantee his 2024 contract
The Seahawks finished last season 9-8, one game outside the NFC Wild Card picture. The NFC West won't get any easier next season — the Niners are still juggernauts and Kyler Murray is finally healthy for Arizona — but there's room for Seattle to build and progress under new head coach Mike Macdonald.
That is, of course, the big unknown factor for Seattle moving forward. Macdonald built up a tremendous reputation for his defensive coordinator work with the Baltimore Ravens, but at 36 years old, he will be the youngest head coach in the NFL next season. Pete Caroll is quite literally twice his age.
While it was time for the Seahawks to bring in a fresh voice, there is inherent uncertainty tied to any first-time head coach — especially when the coach is so young. It can work, just ask Sean McVay or Mike McDaniel. But, it can also not work. Seattle wasn't too far geographically from the Brandon Staley stink in Los Angeles.
Macdonald is also a defensive coach, so the success of his offensive coordinator hire is paramount. Smith will be tasked with learning a new offense helmed by Ryan Grubb, the former Washington Huskies OC. It's hard to make the leap from college to the NFL. Grubb orchestrated an explosive scheme at UW, but he faces much stiffer competition in the NFL, compared to Pac-12 defenses. Smith is a rock-solid QB, but the Seahawks have much to prove.
Thankfully for the fanbase, Smith is happy to be there and eager to prove that he can still lead a contender.